Nayyi Navelli advance booking: Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy sets new benchmark with strong ticket sales ahead of release, beats OMG 2

The horror-comedy has attracted moviegoers before its release, with advance sales offering an early glimpse into its potential performance at the box office.

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Yami Gautam’s film outpaces OMG 2 in advance ticket sales (PC: IMDb)

Yami Gautam Dhar is ready to explore a new genre as she steps into the world of supernatural comedy and horror with Nayyi Navelli. Known for choosing stories that give her characters room to shine, the actress will now be seen playing a bride whose arrival turns a chaotic family household into something far more mysterious. With the film set to reach cinemas on October 16, fans are eager to see Yami in a horror-comedy that blends family drama, humour and supernatural elements. The festive release has also sparked interest in its theatrical prospects ahead of the Dussehra weekend.

Nayyi Navelli advance booking crosses 52,000 tickets on Day 1

According to Sacnilk tracking data, Nayyi Navelli has sold 52,142 tickets for Day 1, generating Rs 1.51 crore in gross advance bookings. Across six show dates, the film’s total advance booking collection has reached Rs 4.42 crore, including Rs 1.59 crore without block seats. The tracking covers 3,438 shows across 648 cinemas in 182 cities.

The National Capital Region has emerged as the leading market for the film’s opening day, contributing Rs 40.35 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 31.33 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 13.46 lakh. The film has recorded 7% occupancy in advance bookings, with three housefull shows reported at the time of the update.

Yami Gautam’s film surpasses OMG 2’s Day 1 pre-sales

The advance booking figures have drawn comparisons with OMG 2, which featured Yami alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The 2023 film, which has released in brutal clash with Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, recorded Rs 3.30 crore in gross Day 1 advance bookings, with approximately 1.13 lakh tickets sold.

Nayyi Navelli’s overall advance collection of Rs 4.42 crore has moved past that single-day pre-sales figure. However, the comparison needs context as horror-comedy’s total covers six show dates, while the OMG 2 figure is for its opening day alone. Nayyi Navelli has recorded Rs 1.51 crore in Day 1 advance bookings so far.

How Nayyi Navelli compares with Yami’s recent films

Several of Yami’s recent releases followed different distribution routes. Dhoom Dhaam, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Lost premiered on streaming platforms. Haq and Article 370 had theatrical releases, but Sacnilk did not record advance sales for them in the supplied comparison.

However, Yami Gautam made an impactful cameo in Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Its box office figures, however, are on a much larger scale and are not directly comparable, as Yami plays the lead role in the horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli.

Nayyi Navelli plot and cast details

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami as Mohini, a bride who enters a troubled household in Meerut. Her efforts to transform the family home raise suspicion when her brother-in-law begins to believe that her seemingly perfect nature hides a supernatural secret. Adinath Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha and Aaditya Kulshreshth are also part of the cast.

Nayyi Navelli faces Prahaar at the box office

The film will compete with Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao, which explores the life of the prominent public prosecutor. While Nayyi Navelli offers supernatural humour and family entertainment, Prahaar takes a legal biographical approach. The contrasting genres could appeal to different audiences over the Dussehra weekend.