Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film faces competition from Prahaar, check earnings

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film records modest opening despite horror-comedy appeal

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Nayyi Navelli (PC- Instagram)

Yami Gautam’s latest release, Nayyi Navelli, has begun its theatrical run with a modest box-office collection. The horror-comedy earned an estimated Rs 3.25 crore net in India on its opening day, Friday, October 16, according to early estimates by trade website Sacnilk. The film’s opening-day performance will now set the stage for its crucial first weekend. The film recorded 6,281 shows across the country, taking its India gross collection to Rs 3.83 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 75 lakh in gross earnings, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.58 crore.

Despite the appeal of the horror-comedy genre, the film registered a relatively slow start. It reportedly performed better at non-national chains, possibly benefiting from its rooted setting and family-focused premise. Its weekend collections will be important in determining how it fares at the box office.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Friday. Its domestic gross stood at Rs 3.83 crore, while overseas earnings of Rs 75 lakh took its worldwide gross to Rs 4.58 crore. The film faces competition from Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, which also released on October 16. The performance of both films over the weekend will offer a clearer picture of audience interest.

What is Nayyi Navelli about?

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with the story by Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini (Yami Gautam), a seemingly perfect bride who enters a chaotic household in Meerut. While her arrival brings a new energy to the family, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly ideal bhabhi may actually be a daayan (witch). The film combines family drama, comedy and supernatural elements.

The film stars Yami Gautam alongside Adinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur and others. It was released in theatres on October 16.

India.com reviews Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli has a lot going for it: Yami Gautam’s confident performance, Adinath M. Kothare’s emotional depth, Anurag Thakur’s comic timing and an ensemble that understands the film’s humour. Its connections to mythology and the mystery surrounding Kaal Sheel provide an intriguing foundation. However, the uneven second half, weak screenplay, patchy editing and inconsistent visual effects prevent the film from becoming memorable horror comedy it could have been. Still, it remains a reasonably entertaining theatrical watch for its performances and unusual concept. Read the full review here.