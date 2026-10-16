Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam leads a mysterious tale of love, magic and mythology

Yami Gautam stars in Balaji Mohan’s Nayyi Navelli as a seemingly perfect bride who enters a chaotic Meerut household, setting off unusual events that challenge the family’s beliefs and relationships.

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Movie: Nayyi Navelli

Director: Balaji Mohan

Cast: Yami Gautam, Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar etc

Writers: Balaji Mohan, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Himanshu Sharma

Release Date: 16th Oct 2026

Run Time: 2h 18m

Ratings: 4.5 Stars

A love story that leads to a hurried wedding, a mysterious bride with magical powers, and a family caught between suspicion and secrets — Nayyi Navelli has all the ingredients for an unconventional supernatural entertainer. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film brings together Yami Gautam, Addinath M. Kothare and a talented ensemble in a story that combines family humour, fantasy and references to Indian mythology. While the premise is intriguing and the performances keep the narrative engaging, a few creative choices prevent the film from reaching its full potential.

A bride with a mysterious purpose

At the centre of Nayyi Navelli is Mohini (Yami Gautam), who falls in love with Raja Awasthi (Addinath M. Kothare). Their romance soon leads to marriage, but the haste surrounding their union hints at a larger purpose. Once Mohini enters the Awasthi household, the family’s seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn. Bantu Awasthi (Anurag Thakur) begins suspecting that his sister-in-law is a witch. However, the truth behind Mohini is more complicated than his assumptions suggest. Her magical abilities raise a bigger question: why has she entered this family, and what does she ultimately want to achieve?

The film gradually builds its mystery while weaving in references to the Ramayana and Indian mythology. These connections give the narrative a cultural dimension beyond its supernatural premise. Rather than revealing too much upfront, the story uses Mohini’s unexplained powers to sustain curiosity.

Yami Gautam is the film’s biggest strength

Yami Gautam carries much of the film’s appeal. As Mohini, she balances beauty, composure and mystery without making the character feel one-dimensional. Her facial expressions and controlled performance are particularly effective in scenes where the character’s intentions remain unclear. She looks gorgeous throughout the film, but her screen presence is what truly holds attention.

Addinath M. Kothare complements Yami as Raja Awasthi, bringing a grounded quality to the relationship at the heart of the story. Anurag Thakur adds a dose of suspicion and humour as Bantu, whose doubts help drive the narrative forward. The supporting cast also deserves recognition. Sunita Rajwar brings personality to the family setting, while Aaditya Kulshreshth contributes to the comic moments. Mita Vashisht and Sushmita Mukherjee add depth to the ensemble, and Pratiek Pachori, Sonal Jha and Suneel Sinha contribute to the film’s wider family dynamics. Together, the performers handle the shifts between comedy, fear and drama reasonably well.

Direction, visual effects and technical appeal

Balaji Mohan deserves credit for attempting a distinctive combination of supernatural fantasy and family entertainment. A large portion of the film unfolds in a limited setting, yet the presentation makes an effort to maintain visual variety. The visual effects are effective considering the film’s budget, while some shots stand out for their composition.

The dialogue is another plus. Its earthy, conversational style lends authenticity to the family interactions, and several humorous moments could easily find an audience online. The film also uses certain exchanges to comment on social prejudices, adding a message-driven element to the entertainment.

However, the pacing could have been sharper. Some portions feel longer than necessary, and tighter editing would have made the narrative more engaging. The music is another area that could have been stronger, as the songs and background score do not always leave a lasting impression.

Verdict: Is Nayyi Navelli worth watching?

Nayyi Navelli is best suited to viewers who enjoy supernatural comedies, family dramas and mythology-inspired storytelling. Yami Gautam’s performance, the ensemble cast, the desi humour and the Ramayana connections make it an appealing option for those looking for something different from a conventional family entertainer.

The film is not without flaws, particularly in its editing and music, but its unusual premise and committed performances work in its favour. It offers a mix of mystery, comedy and cultural references without relying solely on scares or spectacle.

Final Verdict: A reasonably engaging supernatural family entertainer that benefits from Yami Gautam’s screen presence and its mythology-inspired premise. It could have been crisper, but it remains worth considering for the right audience.