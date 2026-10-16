Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam leads an intriguing horror comedy that fails to deliver on its promising concept

Yami Gautam plays a seemingly perfect bride whose presence sparks suspicion inside a Meerut household. The horror comedy combines, folklore and family humour in an attempt to create a distinct identity.

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Yami Gautam anchors an interesting horror comedy (PC: IMDb)

Yami Gautam returns to big screen with Nayyi Navelli, a horror comedy that blends family drama, supernatural elements, folklore and mythology. Released in theatres on October 16, 2026, the film brings unusual story set inside chaotic household in Meerut. Alongside Yami, the film features Adinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur in important roles, supported by an ensemble cast that adds humour and drama to the narrative. With a seemingly perfect bride at the centre of the story and her brother-in-law suspecting that she might be a daayan (witch), the film sets up an intriguing mystery that takes an unexpected turn.

An intriguing concept rooted in mythology

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with the story by Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini (Yami Gautam), a seemingly perfect bride who enters a chaotic household in Meerut. Her arrival brings a different energy to the family, but her brother-in-law begins suspecting that his seemingly ideal bhabhi might actually be a daayan (witch).

The film also introduces an intriguing storyline connected to Raavan and a mysterious stone called Kaal Sheel, which becomes central to the narrative. Its references to the origins of Ravana and Maryada Purushottam Rama give the film a mythological dimension that sets it apart from a conventional horror comedy. There is enough material here to create an engaging story blending folklore, suspense and humour.

Yami Gautam shines as the supposedly perfect bahu

Yami Gautam is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths. As Mohini, she brings confidence, charm and a strong female presence to a story that revolves around a family questioning her identity. She handles the comedy with ease while also making the character’s emotional moments convincing.

Mohini is portrayed as a “sarvagunn sampann bahu” who brings moral values and ethics into the household. Through her character, the film highlights the importance of respecting women and learning to value and love oneself. Yami carries this message without losing the entertaining side of her performance. There are also sequences where she recites mantras and Sanskrit shlokas, adding a powerful dimension to her character. These moments feel particularly effective, strengthening her presence as a female lead anchoring a horror comedy.

Rather than following the familiar path of other films in the genre, Nayyi Navelli attempts to carve out its own identity by blending mythology, cultural elements and humour in a distinctive way. Yami’s commanding screen presence makes these sequences stand out and adds to Mohini’s appeal as a character who is both entertaining and rooted in traditional values.

Her energy in the song Bhabhi Tabaahi is another highlight. She brings a lively screen presence to the number and adds to the film’s overall appeal. Even when the screenplay falters, Yami remains committed to her character and holds the film together.

Anurag Thakur and the supporting cast deliver the laughs

The first half belongs largely to the comedy and the ensemble’s timing. Anurag Thakur’s camaraderie with Yami is among the film’s most entertaining aspects. His attempts to prove that his bhabhi is a witch repeatedly backfire, creating situations that are funny while keeping the audience curious about what is really happening.

Sunita Rajwar as Asha Devi, Sushmita Mukherjee as Dadi and Mita Vashisht as Pinky Bua contribute to the household’s comic chaos. Sonal Jha as Sumitra Tai, Rajesh Dubeay as Tau Ji, Aaditya Kulshreshth as IAS Vishal and Prateek Pachauri as Punnu Chacha also add to the fun. Several exchanges land well, with the humour prompting genuine chuckles and occasional laugh-out-loud moments.

A special cameo by a Bollywood actress built around one sequence also delivers a delightful surprise that will make you laugh. Aaditya Kulshreshth and Mita Vashisht have moments that stand out for reasons the film gradually reveals, making their portions worth watching.

Adinath M. Kothare adds emotional depth and mystery

Adinath M. Kothare plays Raja Awasthi, Mohini’s husband. Having delivered strong performances across Marathi and Hindi projects, he once again makes a solid impression. His character carries a mystery that becomes one of the story’s most intriguing elements.

The emotional connection between Raja and Mohini is particularly effective in the later portions. Adinath handles the sad and emotional scenes commendably, giving their relationship a sincerity that helps the film when the comedy begins to lose momentum. His performance adds another layer to the story and makes the character’s place in the larger mystery more compelling.

The underwhelming aspects of Nayyi Navelli

The biggest problem begins around the interval. After a first half driven by comedy and lively performances, the film shifts towards its mythology-inspired storyline and attempts to connect the dots involving Ravana, Rama and Kaal Sheel. The concept remains interesting, but the transition does not feel as smooth as it should.

The second half unfolds in bits and pieces. Some revelations are surprising, while other sequences feel underdeveloped or fail to reach their potential. Divy Nidhi Sharma’s screenplay needed a tighter structure to connect mythology, family drama, horror and emotional conflict more effectively. Several scenes feel incomplete or dull, with the editing by Sumeet Kotian doing little to improve the pacing.

The visual effects also lack consistency. Some shots, particularly those involving Yami and demon, do not have the polish needed to make the supernatural elements convincing. These shortcomings weaken the atmosphere and take away from the impact of otherwise intriguing premise.

Music and background score add to the experience

G. V. Prakash Kumar’s music provides some enjoyable moments. Bhabhi Tabaahi stands out for its energy and Yami’s performance, while Awadhiya Ke Raja and The World of Nayyi Navelli add variety to the soundtrack. However, Phata Patakha, used in an important sequence, feels forced and somewhat unnecessary. The moment might have worked better with different musical or dramatic treatment or they should’ve kept it simple.

The background score fares better overall, supporting the film’s shifts between comedy, mystery and emotion. Cinematographer Rishi Punjabi’s work helps establish the film’s setting, although the visual effects occasionally undermine the atmosphere. Balaji Mohan, known for directing Dhanush’s Maari series, delivers a satisfactory effort but does not fully realise the potential of material.

Final verdict for Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli has a lot going for it: Yami Gautam’s confident performance, Adinath M. Kothare’s emotional depth, Anurag Thakur’s comic timing and an ensemble that understands the film’s humour. Its connections to mythology and the mystery surrounding Kaal Sheel provide an intriguing foundation.

However, the uneven second half, weak screenplay, patchy editing and inconsistent visual effects prevent the film from becoming memorable horror comedy it could have been. Still, it remains a reasonably entertaining theatrical watch for its performances and unusual concept.

Rating: 3 stars