Nayyi Navelli Twitter review: Yami Gautam’s horror comedy gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘ambitious but disappointing’

Yami Gautam leads a story set in a chaotic Meerut household, where a mysterious bride, unusual events and cultural beliefs come together in an unconventional entertainer.

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ami Gautam impresses but weak screenplay and overstretched climax disappoint netizens (PC: Twitter)

Yami Gautam returns to the big screen with Nayyi Navelli, a supernatural horror comedy that combines family drama, folklore and elements of mythology. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the Hindi film follows a seemingly perfect bride whose arrival changes the atmosphere of a chaotic household in Meerut. Featuring Adinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur alongside an ensemble cast, the film attempts to offer a different kind of family entertainer. With humour, supernatural mysteries and mythological references woven into its story, the film brings an unusual concept to the big screen.

What are netizens saying about Yami Gautam’s horror thriller?

The film has received mixed reactions on social media, with viewers divided over its unusual concept and execution. While some have praised Yami Gautam’s performance, the family humour and the film’s attempt to move beyond the usual horror-comedy formula, others feel that the screenplay fails to make the most of its premise. The second half, climax, visual effects and inconsistent storytelling have emerged as major points of criticism. Here is what viewers are saying about Nayyi Navelli on X.

Netizens praise Yami Gautam’s performance and the film’s concept

Among the positive reactions, one viewer called Nayyi Navelli a wholesome entertainer and praised its blend of folklore, fiction and family comedy. The user appreciated the first half for establishing the characters and delivering several funny moments, while describing the climax as a major highlight. Yami Gautam’s performance also received strong praise, particularly her screen presence, dialogue delivery and ability to handle comedy, action and emotional scenes.

Another viewer described the film as a paisa vasool entertainer with a fresh concept and lively performances. The user praised Yami for moving comfortably between action, comedy, dance and emotional moments. Anurag Thakur and Adinath M. Kothare also received appreciation for their performances, while director Balaji Mohan was credited with attempting a fantasy-based family entertainer without relying entirely on familiar genre conventions.

The climax and G. V. Prakash Kumar’s background score were highlighted as positives. The film’s blend of fantasy, folklore and family entertainment was also seen as a reason to consider it for a theatrical watch.

Weak screenplay and uneven humour disappoint viewers

Despite the appreciation, several viewers have criticised the film’s writing and execution. One reaction described Nayyi Navelli as disappointing, arguing that its promising plot does not translate into an engaging experience. The viewer felt that Yami’s screen presence was let down by dull storytelling, with the comedy working only in parts and the horror elements failing to create the desired impact.

Check out users reactions on Nayyi Navelli here

#NayyiNavelliReview

The film is a comedy-horror film. It’s a fictional story, created for entertainment purposes, and also features a bit of mythology. Any audience can watch the film.@yamigautam performance is excellent.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @colouryellow_in @AmazonMGMStudio https://t.co/xHcg3VEQ9d — MULTI STARS JBP (@multistarsjbp) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelliReview :- WHOLESOME ENTERTAINER. Rating :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ Yesterday I watched a Film in Media Screening expecting it to be a Decent Film but Goddamn, Aanand L Rai delivers a PROPER ENTERTAINER that breaks away from the usual formula and brings FOLKLORE and FAMILY MADNESS Right from the start, it blends LORE with FICTION in such a perfect way that you will feel ENTERTAINED without any dull moments. The 1st half is pretty good as it sets up the base of the story and characters, with genuinely funny sequences that make you go ROFL. But it is the 2nd HALF where the film truly peaks, especially the CLIMAX.. WHAT AN ENDING #YamiGautam is A FULL PACKAGE BHAISAAB! Watching her SAMURAIING through the air, TOO GOOD Plus, @yamigautam brings that CHARM, and her DIALOGUE DELIVERY is excellent, proving that she can literally do ANYTHING!! Also, #BhabhiTabaahi is an ABSOLUTE BANGER, with GV Prakash Kumar’s music adding to the narrative of film !! Rest, #AnuragThakur and #AddinathKothare bring their characters alive with engaging performances, while the entire supporting cast adds the required FUN, WARMTH and FAMILY MADNESS. The cast is one of the BIGGEST REASONS why #NayyiNavelli turns out to be a WHOLESOME FAMILY ENTERTAINER A BIG SHOUTOUT to @aanandlrai for continuing to back films that dare to EXPERIMENT and don’t blindly follow the usual formula. His commitment to bringing DIFFERENT STORIES to the audience deserves some appreciation Overall, #NayyiNavelli is an EXCELLENT AMALGAMATION of FANTASY, FOLKLORE and FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT, if we leave aside a few issues. It DESERVES to be EXPERIENCED ON THE BIG SCREEN THIS DUSSEHRA.. MAZA AAYEGA, DEKHO✅ — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 16, 2026

#OneWordReview…

#NayyiNavelli: DECENT.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Supernatural + Comedy + #Ramayan… #NayyiNavelli doesn’t follow the predictable horror-comedy template… The humour doesn’t quite land, but the #Ramayan portions are a big plus, along with #YamiGautamDhar’s performance. #NayyiNavelliReview Like Aanand L Rai’s previous films, #NayyiNavelli is rooted in its storytelling… This time, the story unfolds in a middle-class setting in #Meerut. The general perception is that #NayyiNavelli revolves around a daayan, and that’s precisely what the pre-release marketing led you to believe… But the moment #Ramayan is introduced in the plot, you’re taken by surprise… It lends the film a fresh edge – something you never quite anticipated. In fact, the 15+ minutes leading up to the interval come as a major surprise, offering a welcome departure from the humour that dominated the proceedings until then… This change of track at a crucial juncture raises expectations from the second half. Wouldn’t want to reveal much about the post-interval portions, but there’s a strong reason why the film’s release has been timed around #Dussehra… The penultimate portions, which witness the clash between good and evil, take the film to its high point. Director Balaji Mohan handles the dramatic portions well, but the over-the-top humour is simply unnecessary… The problem? There are too many characters, each trying to be funny, but the jokes fall flat… The drama, however, is handled well. #YamiGautamDhar is the film’s biggest strength… Effortless and assured, she is absolutely flawless… Not a false step… Without doubt, she’s one of the finest actresses around, and her choice of films deserves to be lauded. #AdinathKothare is very effective, adding to the surprise element… There are almost a dozen actors in supporting roles, but none leave a lasting impression. ⭐ Final word? The desi tadka, coupled with the #Ramayan angle, gives #NayyiNavelli an edge… The film could spring a pleasant surprise if the devotional angle strikes a chord with audiences. — Tushar Jadhav (@imjadhavtushar) October 16, 2026

I just watch blockbuster movie #NayyiNavelli What an Amazing Movie

Loved it ❤️ Thank you @yamigautam @aanandlrai @directormbalaji @gvprakash @adinathkothare @CastingChhabra for giving us blockbuster movie. My review :⭐️⭐️⭐⭐⭐ #NayyiNavelliReview #YamiGautam #AnandLRai https://t.co/bWkpbcGe5y — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelli Review: A little comedy for the audience but a lot of horror for the makers! Even Yami Gautam can’t save this mess. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Nayyi Navelli has an interesting premise and the perfect setup for a horror-comedy. Unfortunately, the screenplay offers very little comedy and very little horror. And whatever horror it does offer seems to be reserved for the makers, not the audience! The first half is passable, with a few laughs, some intrigue and an interesting interval point. But the second half tests your patience, and by the time the film ends, you’re left wondering if the makers themselves realised what kind of film they were making. Yami Gautam tries her best to bring life to Balaji Mohan’s film but even her sincere performance can’t save this mess. The music fails to impress, the BGM is ordinary, and the editing is just about okay. Overall, A horror-comedy that offers neither enough horror nor enough comedy. The real horror story, unfortunately, is what ends up on screen! #NayyiNavelliReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelli ⭐️⭐️ (2/5) #NayyiNavelliReview: DULL & DISAPPOINTING! BIG ambition, UNDERWHELMING execution! #YamiGautam’s mythology-meets-family-comedy entertainer has an interesting premise, but an overcrowded screenplay, inconsistent storytelling & an overstretched climax dilute its impact. Yami impresses; #AnuragThakur adds humour, while Adinath Kothare is dependable. #GVPrakashKumar’s music & BGM are definite positives. However, director #BalajiMohan struggles to keep the narrative engaging. Excessive characters, tonal inconsistencies & an avoidable zombie sequence weigh the film down. Decent VFX, weak writing! VERDICT: An ambitious concept that fails to deliver. A mixed bag that falls short of its potential. — AMIT (@AmitManoj5) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelli is a really tough watch man. So much of the comedic heavy lifting is done by Anurag Thakur but the integration of religious symbolism is extremely poor. The action sequences are clunky. The lore is rushed. The climax CGI is laughable. Yami Gautam has been on a great run but this film is probably her weakest in years. — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelliReview ⭐️⭐️ DISAPPOINTING #NayyiNavelli has a promising plot but barely moves on screen. #YamiGautam’s exceptional screen presence goes to waste due to chaotic and dull storytelling. Comedy works in parts, horror not much. Good BGM, weak direction. — Review Junkie (@reviewjunkie12) October 16, 2026

#NayyiNavelliReview: ⭐ #NayyiNavelli is a major misfire. What was supposed to be a quirky horror-comedy about a new bride suspected of being a dayan ends up as a dull, stretched, and confused film. The setup had some promise, but the writing never capitalises on it. The film keeps circling the same “is she or isn’t she” idea without building proper tension, scares, or laughs. Yami Gautam tries hard, but she looks completely out of place trying to balance the horror and comedy tones. Her performance feels forced, and the character never becomes interesting enough to hold the film. Supporting cast mostly overacts, and the comedy track falls flat almost throughout. The second half dumps heavy Ramayana and mythology elements that feel preachy rather than entertaining. At 2 hours 18 minutes, the runtime becomes a real problem. Direction is flat, VFX are average, and the film never finds a consistent tone. Overall, Nayyi Navelli is a tedious watch that wastes a decent concept and a capable lead actress. Weak opening and poor word-of-mouth look inevitable. — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) October 16, 2026

Overcrowded storytelling and visual effects draw criticism

Another viewer called Nayyi Navelli a tough watch, criticising its rushed mythology, clunky action sequences, weak visual effects and overcrowded screenplay. While Yami Gautam’s performance, Anurag Thakur’s humour and G. V. Prakash Kumar‘s music received praise, inconsistent storytelling, tonal shifts and an avoidable zombie sequence were seen as drawbacks that stopped the film from reaching its potential.

The film follows Mohini, a seemingly perfect bride whose arrival transforms a chaotic Meerut household into what appears to be a paradise. However, suspicion grows when her brother-in-law notices unusual events and begins to wonder whether she is a daayan. The film features a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma which also stars Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Rajesh Dubeay in pivotal roles.