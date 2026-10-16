Nayyi Navelli Twitter review: Yami Gautam’s horror comedy gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘ambitious but disappointing’

Yami Gautam leads a story set in a chaotic Meerut household, where a mysterious bride, unusual events and cultural beliefs come together in an unconventional entertainer.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: October 16, 2026, 4:30 PM IST
Nayyi Navelli Twitter review: Yami Gautam's horror comedy gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘ambitious but disappointing’
ami Gautam impresses but weak screenplay and overstretched climax disappoint netizens (PC: Twitter)

Yami Gautam returns to the big screen with Nayyi Navelli, a supernatural horror comedy that combines family drama, folklore and elements of mythology. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the Hindi film follows a seemingly perfect bride whose arrival changes the atmosphere of a chaotic household in Meerut. Featuring Adinath M. Kothare and Anurag Thakur alongside an ensemble cast, the film attempts to offer a different kind of family entertainer. With humour, supernatural mysteries and mythological references woven into its story, the film brings an unusual concept to the big screen.

What are netizens saying about Yami Gautam’s horror thriller?

The film has received mixed reactions on social media, with viewers divided over its unusual concept and execution. While some have praised Yami Gautam’s performance, the family humour and the film’s attempt to move beyond the usual horror-comedy formula, others feel that the screenplay fails to make the most of its premise. The second half, climax, visual effects and inconsistent storytelling have emerged as major points of criticism. Here is what viewers are saying about Nayyi Navelli on X.

Read more: Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam leads a mysterious tale of love, magic and mythology

Netizens praise Yami Gautam’s performance and the film’s concept

Among the positive reactions, one viewer called Nayyi Navelli a wholesome entertainer and praised its blend of folklore, fiction and family comedy. The user appreciated the first half for establishing the characters and delivering several funny moments, while describing the climax as a major highlight. Yami Gautam’s performance also received strong praise, particularly her screen presence, dialogue delivery and ability to handle comedy, action and emotional scenes.

Another viewer described the film as a paisa vasool entertainer with a fresh concept and lively performances. The user praised Yami for moving comfortably between action, comedy, dance and emotional moments. Anurag Thakur and Adinath M. Kothare also received appreciation for their performances, while director Balaji Mohan was credited with attempting a fantasy-based family entertainer without relying entirely on familiar genre conventions.

The climax and G. V. Prakash Kumar’s background score were highlighted as positives. The film’s blend of fantasy, folklore and family entertainment was also seen as a reason to consider it for a theatrical watch.

Weak screenplay and uneven humour disappoint viewers

Despite the appreciation, several viewers have criticised the film’s writing and execution. One reaction described Nayyi Navelli as disappointing, arguing that its promising plot does not translate into an engaging experience. The viewer felt that Yami’s screen presence was let down by dull storytelling, with the comedy working only in parts and the horror elements failing to create the desired impact.

Check out users reactions on Nayyi Navelli here

Overcrowded storytelling and visual effects draw criticism

Another viewer called Nayyi Navelli a tough watch, criticising its rushed mythology, clunky action sequences, weak visual effects and overcrowded screenplay. While Yami Gautam’s performance, Anurag Thakur’s humour and G. V. Prakash Kumar‘s music received praise, inconsistent storytelling, tonal shifts and an avoidable zombie sequence were seen as drawbacks that stopped the film from reaching its potential.

The film follows Mohini, a seemingly perfect bride whose arrival transforms a chaotic Meerut household into what appears to be a paradise. However, suspicion grows when her brother-in-law notices unusual events and begins to wonder whether she is a daayan. The film features a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma which also stars Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Rajesh Dubeay in pivotal roles.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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