Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy maintains lead over Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama, total reaches Rs…

The two films are competing for audience attention in theatres, with their early earnings offering a glimpse into how viewers are responding to the contrasting genres.

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Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy maintains lead over Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama (PC: Twitter)

The box office race between Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is beginning to take shape after both films arrived in theatres on October 16. The two releases offer very different viewing experiences, with one mixing horror and comedy while the other explores a courtroom battle inspired by a well-known public prosecutor. As audiences decide which film to watch, their early earnings have become a key talking point. The second day brought a rise in collections for both films, but one continued to stay ahead in the domestic market.

Nayyi Navelli leads the box office race on Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 4 crore net in India on its second day across 5,945 shows. This represents a 23.1% rise from its opening-day collection. The film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 7.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 8.63 crore.

The horror-comedy also collected Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. With these earnings, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 10.13 crore after two days. Despite the improvement, the film has a considerable distance to cover if it is to recover its reported budget of Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Nayyi Navelli Day 2 occupancy details

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.99% on Day 2. Morning shows registered 7.77% occupancy, followed by 24.08% in the afternoon and 24.46% in the evening. Night shows performed comparatively better at 27.15%. The figures indicate that audience turnout improved as the day progressed.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, known for Dhanush’s Maari series, the film has received mixed reactions on social media. Its performance over the next few days will be important in determining whether positive word of mouth can help it gain momentum.

Prahaar box office collection on Day 2

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story also recorded growth on its second day. The courtroom drama earned Rs 3.15 crore net in India across 3,908 shows, marking a 34% increase. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 6.48 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 75 lakh on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 7.98 crore. Although its percentage growth was higher than that of Nayyi Navelli, its overall collection remains lower.

Prahaar Day 2 occupancy details

Prahaar recorded overall occupancy of 26.24% on Day 2. Morning shows registered 9.77%, while afternoon occupancy stood at 26.77%. The figure rose to 30.54% in the evening and reached 31.38% during night shows. This suggests that the courtroom drama attracted a stronger share of its audience later in the day.

Jailer 2 creates a major box office impact

Meanwhile, Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar has expanded the momentum at the box office with an impressive third-day performance. The film collected Rs 47.25 crore net in India across 14,604 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 144.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 169 crore.

The film also collected Rs 50 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 150 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 319 crore, making it a major box office performer.