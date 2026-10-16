Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office prediction day 1: Yami Gautam’s horror comedy set to outperform Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama

Yami Gautam’s supernatural entertainer and Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama arrive in theatres with different stories and opening-day expectations as they compete for audience attention.

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Yami Gautam’s film eyes a stronger opening than Rajkummar Rao’s drama (PC: Twitter)

The Friday box office brought two contrasting Hindi films to theatres, with Yami Gautam’s supernatural entertainer Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam competing for audience attention. Both films entered cinemas with expectations of attracting viewers through different stories and performances. While one blends family humour with supernatural elements, the other explores a legal battle connected to one of India’s most significant terror attacks. Their opening-day figures offered an early indication of audience interest, while the arrival of Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus Jailer 2 added another talking point to the box office conversation.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1

According to the latest figures provided from Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 3.31 crore net in India on Day 1. The film is running across 6,274 shows, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 3.91 crore so far. The final collection for the opening day is yet to be reported.

The film has performed ahead of Prahaar in the reported figures. Its opening-day performance also puts it ahead of the initial prediction of Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 3 crore. The final tally could change as more collection data becomes available.

Prahaar box office collection day 1

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.33 crore on its first day, according to the figures provided from Sacnilk. The film has grossed Rs 2.75 crore in India and is currently running across 4,130 shows. Its final Day 1 figures are still awaited.

The courtroom drama had been projected to collect between Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2 crore on opening day. Its current reported net total is above that early estimate. The film follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s efforts to secure the conviction of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Nayyi Navelli leads Prahaar on opening day

Based on the current figures, Yami Gautam’s film has taken the lead over Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama. Nayyi Navelli has earned Rs 3.31 crore net compared with Prahaar’s Rs 2.33 crore, giving the former an advantage of Rs 98 lakh.

Based on the live collections, Nayyi Navelli is estimated to close its opening day at around Rs 3.50-4 crore net, while Prahaar could finish at approximately Rs 2.50-3 crore net if the current momentum continues. These are provisional estimates and may change once the final figures are reported.

Jailer 2 adds a surprise to the box office race

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s multi-starrer Jailer 2 has recorded a strong performance at the box office. According to the latest projections, the film collected Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 2 across 13,058 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 25.25 crore from 7,147 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 7.25 crore from 1,938 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 2.75 crore across 3,849 shows and the Kannada version added Rs 35 lakh from 124 shows.

With these earnings, Jailer 2’s total India net collection has reached Rs 95.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 112.10 crore. The film also collected Rs 20 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 77 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 189.10 crore.

Interestingly, in comparison, Nayyi Navelli has reported an India net collection of Rs 3.31 crore on Day 1, which is higher than the Rs 2.75 crore collected by the Hindi version of Jailer 2 on Day 2.

What are Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar about?

Nayyi Navelli follows the arrival of a seemingly perfect bride in a chaotic Meerut household. Her brother-in-law begins to suspect that she may be a supernatural daayan, setting up a mix of comedy, family drama and fantasy. The film stars Yami Gautam alongside Adinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur and other cast members.

Prahaar, meanwhile, centres on Ujjwal Nikam and the legal fight to bring Ajmal Kasab to justice after the 26/11 attacks. Rajkummar Rao leads the film, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat among its cast members.