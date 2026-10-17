Neha Sharma calls out misuse of her identity in AI-generated content, vows legal action

Neha Sharma has spoken out against the unauthorised use of artificial intelligence to create content linked to her identity, drawing attention to growing concerns around digital privacy and online accountability.

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Neha Sharma breaks silence on AI-generated photos and videos (PC: Instagram)

Artificial intelligence has made it easier to create images and videos, but its misuse has raised serious questions about consent, privacy and the safety of public figures online. Actors and other celebrities can find their faces used in digitally created material without their permission, sometimes in ways that may affect their reputation. Actress Neha Sharma has now spoken out against this issue, urging people to respect her identity and stop using her likeness without consent. Her message is a warning to those creating or sharing such material and brings attention to the need for accountability in an increasingly AI-driven digital world.

Neha Sharma issues warning over AI-generated photos and videos

Neha Sharma has taken to social media to object to the unauthorised use of her face in AI-generated images and videos. The actress, known for films such as Crook, asked people to stop creating, editing or circulating content featuring her likeness without permission. In a post on X, she issued a direct warning to those involved, writing, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to stop immediately.”

The actress made it clear that her objection was not limited to the creation of such content. Sharing or distributing it without her approval was also unacceptable, particularly if the material misrepresented her or was intended to damage her reputation.

Actress says misuse of her identity is unacceptable

Neha further clarified that she had not given consent for her face or likeness to be used in this manner. She described her social media post as a “formal warning” to individuals responsible for creating or spreading unauthorised material.

Her statement highlights a growing concern around AI-generated content, which can make it difficult for viewers to distinguish between authentic photographs and digitally manipulated visuals. When a person’s face is used without permission, the resulting material can create confusion and potentially cause harm to their personal or professional image.

See Neha Sharma’s viral post here

Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY. Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.

I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS. Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED. — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 17, 2026

Neha Sharma threatens legal action against those responsible

The actress also warned that she would pursue legal action against everyone involved in creating or sharing the disputed content. Emphasising that anonymous accounts would not necessarily shield people from accountability, she wrote on X, “I will take legal action against every individual responsible for creating, posting or circulating such content. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.”

Neha Sharma recently faced reactions over Instagram subscription

Neha was also in the news recently over her paid Instagram subscription, priced at Rs 299 per month. The service offers subscribers exclusive photos, reels and stories that are not available on her public profile. Some social media users compared the subscription to OnlyFans and used the phrase “OnlyFans Lite”, although the exact nature of the exclusive content remained unclear.