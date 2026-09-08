Nora Fatehi faces Rs 3 crore defamation suit from aviation firm over ‘Lego Airplane’ remark

Nora Fatehi has landed in a legal dispute after aviation company Dunes Aviation filed a Rs 3 crore defamation suit over her comments about one of its chartered aircraft.

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Nora Fatehi (PC: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has found herself in legal trouble over comments she allegedly made about a chartered aircraft. The actor and dancer is facing a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit filed by aviation company Dunes Aviation at a Gandhinagar court. The dispute relates to videos she reportedly shared on social media after travelling on one of the company’s aircraft. What may have started as a casual reaction to the plane has now turned into a legal dispute, with the aviation firm claiming that the remarks affected its reputation and business. The matter is now set to come up before the court later this month.

Why did aviation firm sue Nora Fatehi?

According to the suit, Nora Fatehi travelled from Mumbai to Jaipur in a Cessna Citation CJ2 in December 2025. During the journey, she reportedly recorded videos inside the aircraft and later shared them on her Instagram account.

“According to the suit filed by Dunes Aviation, Fatehi recorded videos inside a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft during a Mumbai-Jaipur flight in December last year, describing the aircraft as a “miniature”, a “toy” and a “Lego airplane” and posted them on her Instagram handle”, according to a PTI report. The company has described the remarks as “reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The aviation company has argued that Nora’s large social media following meant the comments reached a substantial audience. It has claimed that the posts resulted in reputational damage, booking cancellations and an impact on its commercial operations.

Aviation firm claims business was affected

The company has made a specific claim about the alleged impact of the controversy describing it as “serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact”. According to reports based on the suit, Dunes Aviation has alleged that its bookings declined by 15-20%, while cancellations increased following Nora Fatehi’s posts, according to the reports.

The company is seeking Rs 3 crore in damages from the actor. It has also reportedly asked for the removal of the social media posts and other online content containing the alleged remarks. In addition, Dunes Aviation wants a public clarification from Nora Fatehi.

The firm has also defended the aircraft mentioned in the dispute. According to the company’s claims, the Cessna Citation CJ2 was appropriately sized for the journey, airworthy and operating legally under a valid Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP).

When will Nora Fatehi’s defamation case be heard?

The case has been filed before a Gandhinagar court, where senior civil judge R Agarwal is scheduled to hear the matter on September 25. At this stage, the allegations made by Dunes Aviation are part of the company’s civil suit, and the matter is yet to be decided by the court. The legal proceedings will determine whether the company is entitled to the damages and other relief it has sought.

With the hearing scheduled later this month, more details about the case are expected to emerge as the proceedings move forward.