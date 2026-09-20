Nora Fatehi reveals why she joined Bigg Boss 9 as wild card contestant after initially rejecting it: ‘I wanted Jhalak’

Nora Fatehi has opened up about her Bigg Boss 9 journey and revealed why she changed her mind after initially turning down the show. The actor had one important condition before agreeing to enter the house.

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Nora Fatehi (PC: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has come a long way since her stint on Bigg Boss 9. Today, she is known for her dance performances, music and work across Bollywood and international projects. But when she was offered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show in 2015, joining it was not something she immediately wanted to do. In fact, Nora has now revealed that she initially rejected the offer because she did not see reality television as part of her career plans. However, things changed when she was told about the payment and she began looking at the opportunity differently. Nora entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard contestant in December 2015 and stayed inside the house for around three weeks before being voted out in January 2016. Years later, she has shared what actually convinced her to take up the offer and how she managed to get something else she really wanted from the deal.

Nora Fatehi reveals why she changed her mind about Bigg Boss 9

Speaking on the Untriggered podcast, Nora Fatehi recalled that she was going through a difficult phase at the time. She said she had worked on several songs but was facing delays in receiving payments. Amid this situation, she received the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 9.

Nora said her first reaction was to refuse. She explained that she did not want to do the show and felt that the makers did not understand her vision. However, when she was told how much she would be paid, she reconsidered the decision.

She said, “I did a bunch of songs, and they weren’t giving me my money. The producers must have paid the agency but… I had to wait for them to pay me. They were not paying me, and I was fighting, and it was just crazy… and then they called me and asked, ‘Do you want to do Bigg Boss?’ I was like, no, I don’t want to do it, and you all do not understand my vision, and bla bla… and then they said that I was getting paid this much money. Then I was like (pauses), okay! It is not a bad thing; it is a platform, and it immediately makes you a household name if you are smart.”

Nora also pointed out that she was entering as a wildcard, which meant she did not expect to spend a long time inside the house. This made the decision easier for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi had one condition before saying – Yes

There was another reason behind Nora Fatehi’s decision. She had her eyes on another reality show at the time – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Since it aired on the same channel, she saw a way to turn the Bigg Boss opportunity into something that could help her pursue her dancing ambitions.

Nora revealed that she told the makers she wanted to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and would agree to Bigg Boss in return. Her condition was accepted, and she eventually got the opportunity to appear on Jhalak after her Bigg Boss stint.

She added, “I was also a wildcard entry, so I was not going to stay there for long, and maybe I can exchange it for something else. I really wanted to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and it was the same channel. So, I told them to give me Jhalak, and in return, I would do Bigg Boss. I got Jhalak in exchange.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi in Bigg Boss 9

Nora Fatehi entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wild-card contestant, marking one of her early appearances on Indian reality television. Her stint on the show brought her into the spotlight and introduced her to a wider Indian audience. Since then, Nora has gone on to establish herself as a dancer, actress and performer in Bollywood

Looking back, Nora’s Bigg Boss journey was much more than an unexpected reality-show appearance. It came at a crucial stage in her career and, as she has now revealed, was also part of a bigger plan to get the opportunities she wanted.