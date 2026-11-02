Nora Fatehi summoned again in Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, court warns her over absence

The court expressed displeasure over Nora Fatehi's absence during the proceedings and reminded her of the importance of attending scheduled hearings.

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Delhi court warns Nora Fatehi over absence (PC: Instagram)

Actor Nora Fatehi has been asked to appear before a Delhi court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar aka Conman Sukesh. The actor has been summoned as a prosecution witness in the matter, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, her absence from the scheduled court proceedings did not go down well with the bench. During the latest hearing, the court expressed displeasure over her conduct and reminded her that court proceedings must be taken seriously. It also asked her lawyer to convey a strong message to the actor, warning her against taking the court lightly.

Delhi court criticises Nora Fatehi over absence

According to ANI, Nora was expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court as a prosecution witness in the extortion case. However, her absence prompted the court to express its displeasure. The bench reportedly told her lawyer to ask the actor to “not take the court for a ride.” The court also made it clear that her appearance was required for the proceedings and issued fresh summons for November 6. Nora has been called to testify in the case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Read more: Nora Fatehi reveals why she joined Bigg Boss 9 as wild card contestant after initially rejecting it

What is Nora Fatehi’s connection to Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Nora was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its investigation into the money laundering case. During questioning, she reportedly said that Sukesh and his wife had invited her to a party. She claimed that she was offered expensive gifts instead of a cash payment for her performance.

These gifts reportedly included a BMW car and luxury items such as a Gucci bag. Nora maintained that she had no personal connection with Sukesh and described herself as a victim of his alleged network. She also said that she stopped communicating with him after sensing that something was wrong.

Sukesh makes claims about Nora in handwritten letter

The matter took another turn when Sukesh reportedly wrote a handwritten letter making claims about his association with Nora. He alleged that he had given her crores of rupees to help her buy a house in Casablanca, Morocco. He also asked her to stop portraying herself as a victim and threatened to make their past conversations public.

In the same letter, Sukesh reportedly claimed that Nora was unhappy about his relationship with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. These statements were allegations made by Sukesh and should not be treated as established facts.

What is the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar case?

The money laundering case centres on allegations that Sukesh extorted nearly Rs 200 crore from the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh while he was in jail. The ED has alleged that money obtained through the extortion was used to purchase luxury cars, gifts and other expensive items for people associated with him.