Nora Fatehi’s team clarifies she is witness, not accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Following a missed hearing in Delhi, Nora Fatehi's lawyers have requested relief from the court and clarified the nature of her involvement in the ongoing proceedings.

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Nora Fatehi misses court hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case (PC: Twitter)

Court proceedings involving celebrities often bring renewed attention to cases that have been under investigation for years. Nora Fatehi‘s name has come up in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress has previously been questioned by investigating agencies about her interactions with him and the gifts she reportedly received. Her recent absence from a court hearing has now brought the matter back into focus. However, her legal representatives have issued a clarification about her role in the case and explained why she could not attend the scheduled proceeding.

Why did Nora Fatehi miss the court hearing?

According to Hindustan Times, Nora Fatehi was summoned to appear as a prosecution witness before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in the case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress did not attend Monday’s hearing because she had received the summons at short notice and had prior professional commitments.

Her advocates appeared before the court and filed an application seeking exemption from her personal appearance. The statement issued by her legal team explained: “The EOW (sic) matter concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar was listed today (Monday) before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance.”

Nora Fatehi’s team clarifies she is not an accused

The actress’s legal representatives also stressed that she has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the matter. The statement clarified that Nora is ‘neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence’ and has been called to court only as a witness.

The court has issued fresh summons asking her to appear on November 6, 2026. Her legal team has therefore sought exemption for the missed hearing while confirming that she is expected to attend on the new date.

What is Nora Fatehi’s connection to Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Nora was previously questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during its investigation into the money laundering case. During questioning, she reportedly stated that Sukesh and his wife had invited her to a party. She also claimed that she was offered expensive gifts for her performance instead of cash.

These gifts reportedly included a BMW car and luxury items such as a Gucci bag. Nora maintained that she did not have a personal relationship with Sukesh and described herself as a victim of his alleged network. She also reportedly said that she stopped communicating with him after sensing that something was wrong.

Nora Fatehi’s recent films and upcoming project

Nora appeared in the Kannada film KD: The Devil and the Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Thalaivar Rajinikanth this year. The actress is next expected to appear in Kanchana 4, which also stars Raghava Lawrence and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled for release in 2027.