Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai on air ambulance after Bali accident, video goes viral

Nushrratt Bharuccha's return to India was accompanied by family and friends, including Ishita Raj, as she continues her recovery following the accident.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to Mumbai after Bali accident (PC: Twitter)

Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s return to Mumbai has drawn attention after the actress suffered a serious injury during her recent trip to Bali. Her journey back to India was different from a regular homecoming as she required medical assistance to travel. Videos of her arrival have surfaced online, showing the actress being moved from an air ambulance with the help of medical staff. Her family and close friends were also present to accompany her. The incident has put her health and recovery in focus, while her fans await further updates about her condition and treatment.

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai on a stretcher after Bali accident

Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to Mumbai on Friday, October 2, in an air ambulance after suffering a severe spine fracture in an accident in Bali. Videos from the airport show the actress being brought out of the aircraft on a stretcher. She appeared unable to walk and was accompanied by family members and close friends, including actress Ishita Raj. In one of the videos, Nushrratt can be seen trying to speak while being moved for further medical care.

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery after returning to India

After reaching Mumbai, the actress was taken for further medical evaluation. She is expected to undergo spine surgery as part of her treatment. Earlier on Friday, her team released a statement confirming the surgery and said that her immediate priority was receiving the required medical attention.

The statement also explained that the nature of her injury and the upcoming procedure would require sufficient time for rest and recovery. As a result, her professional commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.

See viral video of Nushrratt Bharuccha here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaxmiKant Rai (@laxmikantbabloo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaxmiKant Rai (@laxmikantbabloo)

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s accident in Bali

The actress was in Bali for a work-related trip combined with a holiday when she met with the accident. Following the incident, she was admitted to a hospital in Bali and kept under medical observation. She was later flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance so she could continue her treatment in India.

Nushrratt has not personally shared an update about her health so far. The details about her injury, hospitalisation and planned surgery have been communicated through her team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team requests privacy

Following the news of her injury, the actress’s team thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern and support. It also requested that the media and the public respect her privacy during this difficult period and allow her to focus on treatment.

The statement added that further updates would be shared when appropriate. Her return to Mumbai has prompted an outpouring of concern from fans, who are waiting to hear about her recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s recent films

On the professional front, Nushrratt was last seen in Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. Her upcoming work commitments are expected to be affected as she takes time off to recover from her injury and undergo surgery.