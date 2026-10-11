Nushrratt Bharuccha shares FIRST post after Bali spinal fracture, shares message for fans: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared her first social media update after suffering a spinal fracture in Bali. The actress posted a sunset view with a message that reflects her determination to return to normal life.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha (PC: Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest social media update has offered fans a glimpse into her life after a serious accident in Bali. The actress, known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, had been away on a work-cum-holiday trip when the accident left her with a spinal fracture. The news had raised concerns among her fans, who were waiting to hear from her directly. Now, Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared her first post since the incident, and her message carries a sense of hope. Rather than focusing only on the difficult experience, the actress has chosen to look ahead, reminding everyone that her journey is far from over.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s first post after Bali spine injury

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, to share a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair with a sunset visible through a window. Alongside the picture, she reflected on how quickly life can change and how even familiar experiences can look different after an unexpected turn of events.

“Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” she wrote.

The message suggests that the actress is staying hopeful despite the challenges she has faced. She also expressed that although she is not in her best shape at the moment, she has not lost hope and wants to get back into full swing soon.

What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bali?

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture following an accident in Bali, where she was travelling for a work-cum-holiday trip. She was initially admitted to a local hospital and remained under medical observation.

Her team issued an official statement on October 2, 2026, which reads, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery. Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Following an assessment by doctors, arrangements were made to bring her back to Mumbai in an air ambulance for spine surgery. Her team confirmed that her health and immediate medical care were the priority and that she would need sufficient time to rest and recover.

The accident also affected her professional commitments. The team also requested privacy during this period and thanked fans for their concern and prayers.