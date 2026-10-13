Nushrratt Bharuccha shares recovery update after spine surgery, enjoys SRK-Kajol’s Gerua while recovering from Bali accident: ‘Healing slowly’

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a glimpse of her recovery after spinal surgery following an accident in Bali. The actor found a reason to smile while watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic song Gerua.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha shares hospital video during recovery from spine surgery (PC: Instagram)

Sometimes, it is the smallest things that can bring a little happiness during a difficult time. For Nushrratt Bharuccha, a familiar Bollywood song has given her a cheerful moment as she recovers in hospital after suffering a spinal injury. The actor recently shared a video from her hospital bed, giving fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time as she focuses on getting better. The update comes after the actor suffered a spinal fracture during a trip to Bali and underwent surgery after returning to Mumbai. Here’s what she shared about her recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares hospital video during recovery from spine surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video from the hospital on her Instagram Stories recently. The clip showed her resting in a hospital bed while Gerua, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, played on the television. Medical staff were also seen helping her with food.

While sharing the health update on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better … little by little… they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly.”

Gerua, composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, is one of the best-known songs from the 2015 film Dilwale. The song features Shah Rukh and Kajol against scenic locations, making it a memorable part of their on-screen reunion.

About Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali accident

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture following an accident during a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, Indonesia, in early October. She was initially admitted to a hospital there, where she received medical attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Her team later arranged for her to return to Mumbai by air ambulance so she could undergo further treatment. The actor subsequently underwent spinal surgery and is now recovering in hospital. Her publicist had confirmed the accident in a statement, saying that her immediate priority was to receive the necessary medical care. The team also requested privacy and understanding as she focused on her health.

The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which also starred Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi. She is also set to appear opposite Tiger Shroff in an upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.