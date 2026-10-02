Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers serious injury in Bali accident, to undergo surgery in Mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha's health update has drawn attention after reports of an accident in Bali, where she is currently hospitalised.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha to be airlifted to Mumbai after suffering spine fracture (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s holiday in Bali has taken an unexpected turn after the actor met with an accident during her stay there. What was meant to be a work-cum-holiday trip has now led to a medical emergency, with the actor requiring hospitalisation and further treatment. Nushrratt is currently in Bali under medical observation as doctors assess her condition. Her team has confirmed that she will need surgery and arrangements are being made for her return to Mumbai. The actor is expected to spend the coming weeks focusing on treatment and recovery while her professional commitments may also be affected.

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture

According to an official statement from Nushrratt’s publicist, the actor suffered a fracture in her spine following the accident. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. After further evaluation by doctors, the decision has been taken for her to undergo spine surgery.

Her team is now making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. The surgery will take place after she reaches the city where she can continue receiving medical care and begin the next stage of her recovery.

Actor was in Bali for work-cum-holiday trip

Nushrratt was in Bali as part of a work-cum-holiday trip when the unfortunate incident took place. Details about how the accident happened have not been disclosed in the official statement, with the focus currently remaining on her treatment and safe return to Mumbai. Her publicist’s statement said that the immediate priority is the actor’s health and ensuring that she receives the necessary medical attention.

Nushrratt’s work commitments may be affected

Given the nature of the injury and the surgery ahead, Nushrratt is expected to require a period of rest and recovery. Her professional schedule over the next few weeks is therefore likely to be affected. The actor has remained active across different genres in recent years. She appeared in the horror film Chhorii 2 alongside Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and later explored a very different space with the dark comedy Ufff Yeh Siyapaa alongside Sohum Shah.

Her recent work has allowed her to move between intense drama, horror and comedy while taking on varied roles. For now, however, her attention remains on getting the required treatment and recovering from the injury.

Nushrratt’s team requests privacy

The actor’s team has also appealed to everyone to respect her privacy during this period. With Nushrratt undergoing treatment and preparations underway for her airlift to Mumbai, the team has asked people to give her the necessary space to concentrate on her recovery.

The statement also expressed gratitude for the concern and good wishes being sent her way. Her team said that further updates will be shared when appropriate.