Nushrratt Bharuccha undergoes spine surgery after Bali accident, begins recovery at home

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home after spine surgery. Her team says the actor will need time to recover fully and regain her strength.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha (PC: Instagram)

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is back home after undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali. Her team has shared an update confirming that the surgery was successful and that she has been discharged from the hospital. However, the actor will need time to recover fully and regain her strength. In a statement shared on October 15, her team said, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital.”

The statement further read, “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength. We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Airlifted To Mumbai After Bali Accident

Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture while she was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Indonesia before being brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further treatment. Videos of the actor arriving in Mumbai on a stretcher circulated on social media. She was seen wearing hospital clothes, with a tube in her nose and an IV drip attached to her hand. The visuals left fans concerned about her health.

Her publicist had earlier confirmed the accident in a statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.”

The team had also said that her health was the main priority, adding that her “immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.”

The statement noted that she would need “time to rest and recover,” and that her professional commitments could be affected over the following weeks.

Now that the surgery is over and she is back home, Nushrratt has begun her recovery. Her team has thanked everyone who sent their prayers and good wishes during this difficult period.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Upcoming Projects

Before the accident, Nushrratt had several projects lined up. She was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a silent comedy thriller featuring Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi. Released on Netflix on October 31, 2025, the film follows an ordinary man whose life turns chaotic after a series of unusual mix-ups. Nushrratt plays Pushpa in the film.

The actor is also set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project reunites Tiger and Remo after their 2016 film A Flying Jatt.