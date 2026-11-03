Orry opens up about fallout with Sara Ali Khan, claims Amrita Singh abused him: ‘Never got an apology’

Orry has alleged in a show that Sara Ali Khan did not check on him when he was going through a tough phase.

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Orry, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan (PC-Instagram

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about his reported fallout with actor Sara Ali Khan, revealing why their friendship ended. He claimed that Sara was not there for him when he was going through a difficult phase, despite him standing by her during some challenging moments in her life. Orry also spoke about his equation with Sara’s mother, Amrita Singh, alleging that she abused him and never apologised for her remarks.

What Did Orry Say About His Fallout With Sara Ali Khan?

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Orry was asked to name the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted on social media. He immediately named Sara Ali Khan and explained why he had distanced himself from the actor. “Sara Ali Khan”, he replied, adding, “I’m very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too.”

Orry recalled that he and Sara had been friends since childhood and remained close during their college years. He claimed that he had supported her during a difficult period and stood by her when she was facing a major controversy.

“I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared,” the influencer said.

He further alleged that Sara did not check on him when he was going through a difficult phase. Recalling how he had supported her despite people advising him to distance himself, Orry said, “In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn’t check on me once or call me once. I was like, when your life was under fire, and everyone told me to leave her side and not get caught up, I stood by her side. I took care of you, your mother and your brother and stood by them. And when the tables flipped, and you had to be there with me for once, you couldn’t even give me a phone call,” he added.

Orry Claims Amrita Singh Abused Him, Says She Never Apologised

Orry also spoke about his alleged differences with Amrita Singh. He claimed that Sara’s mother had once scolded him and made negative remarks about him to other people. According to the influencer, the incident affected his relationship with the family, and he never received an apology.

Explaining why he decided to distance himself, Orry said, “I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me and said about me to others, it made that okay. And it’s not okay, and I never got an apology after that,” he said.

How Did Sara Ali Khan And Orry’s Friendship Fall Apart?

Rumours of a fallout between Sara and Orry began gaining attention in August 2025. The speculation started after Orry shared birthday pictures of Sara that several social media users felt were unflattering.

The controversy grew when Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names”, in which he mentioned “Sara”, “Amrita” and “Palak” without revealing their surnames.

Soon after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly unfollowed Orry on Instagram. The influencer also took a dig at Sara’s acting career during a social media exchange.

Sara has largely stayed away from publicly addressing the alleged fallout. Neither she nor Orry has made any public effort to indicate a reconciliation so far.