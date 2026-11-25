Oscars 2027: Ramayana enters Best Visual Effects top 20, competes with The Odyssey, Avengers Doomsday, and Project Hail Mary

Indian cinema has another reason to celebrate as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana advances in the Oscars 2027 Best Visual Effects race. The film joins some of Hollywood's biggest productions, but can it make it to the final nominations?

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/oscars-2027-ramayana-enters-best-visual-effects-top-20-competes-with-the-odyssey-avengers-doomsday-project-hail-mary-8547860/ Copy

Ramayana makes it to Oscars Best Visual Effects top 20 (PC: IMDb)

Indian cinema’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana has reached an important milestone on the international stage. The film has secured a place among the Top 20 contenders in the Best Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards/ Oscars 2027. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film has been making headlines for its scale, visual effects and theatrical performance. Now, it has another achievement to add to its journey. What makes this development even more interesting is the list of major Hollywood productions it joins, including The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Here’s what we know so far about this new update.

Ramayana makes it to Oscars 2027 for Best Visual Effects

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has advanced to the Top 20 contenders in the Best Visual Effects category at the 2027 Oscars, according to an exclusive report by Variety.

Ramayana is competing alongside several major international productions, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday, and Project Hail Mary at the 99th Academy Awards. Ramayana has been one of the most ambitious Indian film productions, with its makers investing heavily in visual effects to bring the epic’s characters, locations, and battles to the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

However, this is not yet an official Oscar nomination. The Academy does not publicly release or confirm this preliminary Top 20 list. The information was reported by Variety, which confirmed 19 of the 20 contenders through multiple sources.

Oscars 2027: Top 20 films in Best Visual Effects race

The Oscars 2027 Visual Effects race has selected top 20 contenders, featuring some of the year’s biggest films. Here’s the full reported list of films in contention for the Best Visual Effects category.

Avengers: Doomsday Backrooms Digger Disclosure Day Dune: Part Three Godzilla Minus Zero Heart of the Beast The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Jumanji: Open World Moana The Mosquito Bowl The Odyssey Project Hail Mary Ramayana: Rise of a Legend The Sheep Detectives Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Supergirl Whalefall Wildwood

Oscars 2027: What happens next? Shortlist and nomination dates

The next important stage will begin in December 2026. According to the reported Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences schedule, preliminary voting for the Best Visual Effects shortlist will take place from December 7 to 11, 2026.

The official shortlist, featuring 10 films, will be announced on December 15, 2026. Following this, the Visual Effects Branch will conduct its bake-off presentations from January 8 to January 10, 2027.

The final Oscar 2027 nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

For now, Ramayana has taken an important step towards international recognition. Whether it manages to enter the final 10 and eventually secure an Oscar nomination remains to be seen.