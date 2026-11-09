Pankaj Tripathi reveals he worked at hotel for 2 years before becoming a Bollywood actor: ‘Peeled onions and potatoes…’

Before becoming one of Bollywood's most loved actors, Pankaj Tripathi worked at a hotel for two years. During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he recalled his early days, student politics, and more.

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Pankaj Tripathi (PC: Twitter)

Success does not always come easily, and Pankaj Tripathi’s journey is a reminder that finding the right career can take time. Today, he is among the most recognised actors in the Indian film industry, known for his natural performances and memorable characters. However, his life before films was quite different. The actor recently appeared on a popular television show, where he spoke about his student days, early jobs and the experiences that made him rethink his career choices. From working in a hotel kitchen to exploring student politics, Pankaj shared some interesting details about the years before he found his place in the entertainment industry.

Pankaj Tripathi recalls working at a hotel before becoming an actor

Pankaj Tripathi appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 alongside comedian Zakir Khan and educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti. During the conversation, an audience member asked him whether he had ever been confused about his career while studying. Responding to the question, Pankaj revealed that he had once wanted to become a student leader. However, an incident involving the police changed his mind.

The actor then spoke about another chapter of his life when he worked at a hotel for two years. Recalling his responsibilities, he revealed that he used to peel onions and potatoes during his time there.

The actor said, “Even I wanted to be a student leader, but the police beat me so badly, that day I changed my mind because I realised getting beaten up is involved in it. I even worked at a hotel for 2 years, while peeling onions and potatoes, I realised my desitny is something else and not this.”

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Pankaj Tripathi talks about how OTT platforms helped outsiders

During the same conversation, Navjot Singh Sidhu asked Pankaj Tripathi about establishing himself in the entertainment industry despite not having a film background. The discussion also touched upon the growing influence of OTT platforms. The actor agreed that digital platforms had created opportunities for actors who otherwise struggled to find recognition.

He said, “I agree that OTT helped outsiders make a name for themselves. We all belong to ordinary families, but in this democratic space we got opportunities and worked hard to earn our places. This possibility exists for every kid in India, and of course new mediums emerge, so new opportunities open up.”

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The actor added that people from ordinary families also get opportunities in the entertainment industry and can build their careers through hard work. His own journey is an example of how the arrival of new platforms has helped actors reach a wider audience. His portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur made him extremely popular among OTT viewers.

The actor made his film debut with a small role in Run (2004). However, his breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, where he played Sultan Qureshi.

Since then, he has appeared in several popular films and series, including Fukrey, Newton, Stree, Mimi, and Mirzapur. His performances have earned him appreciation from audiences and critics.