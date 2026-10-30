Love at 35,000 feet! Parineeti Chopra breaks Karwa Chauth fast mid-air with Raghav Chadha, shares romantic video – Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated Karwa Chauth in a rather unusual way this year. The actress shared a video of breaking her fast with her husband aboard a flight at 35,000 feet.

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Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth at 35,000 feet with Raghav Chadha (PC: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha found a rather unusual way to celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. While the festival is usually marked with traditional rituals, family gatherings, and moon-sighting ceremonies at home, the couple celebrated the special occasion while travelling on a flight. The actress gave fans a glimpse of their celebration through a sweet video on social media, and it has quickly caught attention. Despite being thousands of feet above the ground, Parineeti made sure that the festival remained special. Her husband, Raghav, was right beside her as they marked the occasion together.

Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth at 35,000 feet with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, Raghav Chadha, on October 29, 2026. However, this time, the couple’s celebration was quite different as they were aboard a flight.

Taking to Instagram, the Kesari actress shared a video capturing their special moment mid-air. The clip begins with Parineeti showing the moon through the aircraft window. She then turns the camera towards Raghav, who is sitting beside her. The video further shows Raghav offering her a glass of water to break the Karwa Chauth fast. The couple’s simple yet heartwarming moment has given fans a glimpse of how they celebrated the festival despite being away from home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, ” Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii

P.S. Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then”

Parineeti Chopra’s Karwa Chauth 2026 post wins hearts

Parineeti Chopra won hearts with her adorable Karwa Chauth 2026 celebration post featuring husband Raghav Chadha with the video already crossing 3.8 million views in just 3 hours. Her heartfelt post and sweet message for Raghav quickly caught fans’ attention, with social media users showering the couple with love and admiration. What makes the video special is the couple’s effort to celebrate the festival together despite their travel plans.

Her caption also caught attention, particularly her affectionate words for Raghav. Calling him the best man and the best human, the actress expressed her love for her husband through the post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story began in London, where they met at an event and gradually came close. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Since then, they have often shared glimpses of their celebrations and special moments with their followers. Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on October 19, 2025.