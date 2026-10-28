Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on feud with Jennifer Winget after viral cake-cutting clip: ‘We’ve been laughing hysterically’

Parineeti Chopra has spoken out against speculation surrounding her equation with Jennifer Winget after a video from their Shaque: Trust No One success party went viral. Both actresses have dismissed the rumours and reaffirmed their bond.

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Parineeti Chopra on feud rumours with Jennifer Winget (PC: Instagram)

A short video from a celebrity celebration can quickly turn into a talking point online, especially when viewers begin interpreting every gesture and interaction. That is what happened after the success party of Shaque: Trust No One, where a cake-cutting moment involving Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget sparked speculation about their relationship. While some social media users questioned the actresses’ equation, the discussion soon moved beyond the event itself. Parineeti has now responded to the criticism, making her feelings about the rumours clear and praising her co-star. Jennifer, too, has addressed the incident, asking people not to turn a brief moment into an unnecessary controversy.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to viral cake-cutting video with Jennifer Winget

The controversy began after videos from the success party of Shaque: Trust No One circulated online. In one clip, Jennifer Winget appeared to be standing behind Parineeti Chopra as the whole cast gathered for the cake-cutting ceremony. Another video showed Parineeti feeding cake to those present, prompting some viewers to question whether Jennifer had been overlooked.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti addressed the speculation and said that she and Jennifer had been watching the videos and laughing at the interpretations. She also criticised those she accused of manufacturing controversies for attention.

She wrote, ” Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather “creative” videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke’s on you, because we’ve been laughing. Hysterically! Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame – perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh!”

The clips led to speculation about a possible rift between the co-stars, with some social media users criticising Parineeti. However, the discussion did not reflect the full context of what happened at the event.

Viral cake-cutting video from Shaque Trust No success party – Watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SnehZala (@sneyhzala)

Jennifer Winget on rift rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Jennifer Winget also responded to the speculation through her Instagram Stories. In her message, the actress urged people to be kinder and avoid creating negativity around the incident. She also spoke warmly about Parineeti, making it clear that there was no personal issue between them.

Jennifer wrote, “Let’s please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn’t. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down.”

She further emphasised that the cast members supported one another and have worked as a team. Her clarification aimed to put an end to the rumours that had grown around the brief interaction.

What is Shaque: Trust No One about?

Shaque: Trust No One is a psychological crime thriller that premiered on Netflix on September 24, 2026. The series centres on Anvita, played by Parineeti Chopra, whose newborn daughter goes missing from a hospital. Years later, she continues searching for her child while trying to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

This Netflix series feature Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, and Dhruv Choudhry in the main roles. The story explores family secrets, trust, and the uncertainty surrounding the people closest to its central character.