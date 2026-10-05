Piyush Mishra takes swipe at Naseeruddin Shah after CJP meeting, mentions Smit Machchhar, ‘Please congratulate the captain’

Piyush Mishra has once again spoken about his differences with Naseeruddin Shah, this time referring to the veteran actor's recent interaction with a CJP representative.

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Piyush Mishra questions Naseeruddin Shah after CJP meeting (PC: Twitter)

The two stalwarts of Indian cinema, Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah, have once again found themselves at the centre of a public disagreement. The latest exchange comes after Naseeruddin Shah was seen meeting Abhijeet Dipke during a Cockroach Janata Party protest in Mumbai. The meeting has now prompted Piyush to question the veteran actor about issues where he believes Shah has remained silent. Piyush has raised several points in a video shared on social media, including the treatment of students during protests and the bravery of a pilot who helped save passengers during an in-flight emergency. His remarks have brought their earlier differences back into the spotlight.

Piyush Mishra questions Naseeruddin Shah over CJP protest

In his video message, Piyush Mishra directly addressed Naseeruddin Shah and referred to his meeting with Abhijeet Dipke during the CJP protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The protest was linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Piyush questioned why Shah had spoken about some protests while, according to him, remaining silent on other student-related incidents. He also brought up an earlier protest in Jharkhand and the situation at Lovely Professional University.

‘Please comment on Smit Machchhar’s bravery also’

Piyush also asked Naseeruddin Shah to comment on the bravery of Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar. Referring to the reported incident involving a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, he said, “Naseer Sahib, I offer my regards. I am Piyush Mishra, an old acquaintance of yours. It was great to see you meet Abhijeet Dipke. Sir, an accident was averted recently. This happened on a Fly Dubai Flight 1073, a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. In this, Mr Smith Machchhar showed bravery and saved the lives of 180 people. Please comment on this as well, congratulate the captain, he will feel nice.”

Piyush raises LPU student protest

The actor-writer then spoke about the situation at Lovely Professional University and asked Shah to share his views with the students there as well. He said, “Secondly, sir, please send a message to Lovely Professional University (LPU) students. They study there too and a very dangerous incident has happened there. Girls were dragged down by the police by their hair. There was a fight.”

He further continued, “You made a comment — that the students have taught you more that what National School of Drama or FTII taught you — I didn’t understand this statement of yours. I don’t know since when did students became acting teachers. Please disclose the same. However, LPU also faced an equally dangerous incident. So, please offer your thoughts to those students as well and send a message to them.”

See viral video of Piyush Mishra here

पियूष मिश्रा जी ने नसीरुद्दीन शाह को बिल्कुल स्पष्ट और बेबाक जवाब दिया है। बात सिर्फ जवाब की नहीं बल्कि सही बात को मजबूती से रखने की है। आरंभ हो चुका है-अब प्रचंड भी होगा! https://t.co/YB3bEh79Ks — Ravi Ranjan Singh (@RaviRanjanIn) October 5, 2026

Jharkhand protest also becomes part of the dispute

Piyush recalled his participation in a Jharkhand student protest and claimed that he had previously asked Naseeruddin Shah for support. According to Piyush, Shah responded by sending him a poem by a Pakistani poet rather than the help the protesters needed.

Why are Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah at odds?

Their disagreement goes back to comments made during earlier student protests. Naseeruddin Shah had previously questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities during protests and said celebrities would speak when their conscience told them to do so.

Piyush later responded during a Jharkhand protest and questioned Shah’s remarks about celebrities. Their disagreement has since continued through public statements.

Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah’s connection

Despite their recent differences, Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah have worked together. The two actors appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s cult classic Maqbool, the 2003 crime drama inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Naseeruddin Shah played Inspector R.S. Purohit while Piyush Mishra portrayed Kaka. Their performances formed part of the film’s dark and atmospheric portrayal of Mumbai’s underworld.