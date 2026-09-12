Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunickaa Sadanand in heated CINTAA office clash, police say ‘We would’ve slapped’

A heated clash broke out at the CINTAA office in Mumbai between Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunickaa Sadanand and other members over alleged missing official documents, just a day before the September 12 elections. Police intervened as the argument escalated and were seen losing patience while asking the actors to stop fighting and maintain their dignity.

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CINTAA fight (PC- Instagram)

A heated argument broke out at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) office in Mumbai, with videos of the incident surfacing on Friday. Actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand and others were seen involved in heated exchanges as police officers intervened to control the situation.

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The incident comes amid an ongoing dispute within CINTAA, just a day before the association’s scheduled elections on September 12. The latest argument reportedly started over allegations concerning CINTAA’s official documents and files.

What Happened At The CINTAA Office?

The clash comes days after Kunickaa alleged that official CINTAA paperwork and files were moved to Poonam Dhillon’s vehicle and taken away. In one of the videos, some members can be seen confronting Padmini Kolhapure about the issue.

When members asked Padmini if she was admitting to taking the documents, she asked them to show the letter declaring the committee dissolved. Police officers present at the spot attempted to calm the situation and told the actors that they were third parties in the dispute. Padmini, however, alleged that their “data was stolen”.

In another video, Poonam questioned why her car was being searched. The video was reportedly recorded by Kunickaa, leading to another heated exchange between the two.

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During the argument, a police officer was heard saying, “I feel bad for talking like this. We don’t talk like this to even people from the slums.”

The police officer further said, “Care about your reputation at least, people are watching. You are hung up on your allegations and not listening to us. Doosra koi rehta tha, thappad hi maarte the. (We would’ve slapped if it were someone else). We are giving you respect, but there’s a limit to it.”

Police Intervene During Heated Exchange

At one point, Upasana Singh asked the police to recall the papers that had allegedly already been sent away. One of the officers responded, “It’s not my job. If they have tampered with the papers, the Labour Commission will ask them to produce it.”

Despite the police intervention, the members continued to argue with each other. Kunickaa was also heard repeatedly pointing out that members were not being allowed access to the documents because an election had been called.

Why Is There A Dispute Within CINTAA?

The latest clash comes amid a larger dispute within the association. In August, 11 members, including eight elected representatives of the 21-member elected committee, resigned.

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In a joint letter, the members alleged that the association had repeatedly moved away from collective decision-making, consultation and constitutional governance.

Upasana later stated that since 50% of the elected panel had resigned, the committee stood dissolved. Poonam, however, opposed the claim.

Earlier this month, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for fresh CINTAA elections. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure approached the court seeking a stay on the elections, but their plea was denied.

With the elections scheduled for September 12, the latest allegations regarding CINTAA’s official documents have added another layer to the ongoing dispute.