Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s film on Ujjwal Nikam opens at Rs 2.35 crore India net

Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Film records 1.3 lakh footfalls, earns Rs 3.52 crore worldwide

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Prahaar box office collection (PC- Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened in theatres on Friday, October 16, with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 3.52 crore. The film, which explores the legal battles handled by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, earned Rs 2.35 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day, according to Sacnilk.

The film screened 4,133 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy rate of 13% on opening day. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 2.77 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 75 lakh to its worldwide total.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story box office collection day 1

On its opening day, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India. The film’s domestic gross earnings reached Rs 2.77 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 3.52 crore with the addition of Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets. The film recorded 4,133 shows nationwide, with an overall occupancy of 13%. Its box office performance over the coming days will offer a clearer picture of its theatrical run.

Prahaar Hindi 2D occupancy on opening day

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.35% on Friday. Morning shows registered 5.69% occupancy, while afternoon screenings saw the figure rise to 11.15%. Occupancy reached 15% during evening shows and climbed to 25.85% for night screenings, which recorded the highest attendance among the four time slots.

The film registered 102,547 footfalls on its first day in theatres, according to the reported figures.

What is Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story about?

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and revisits major criminal cases that shaped India’s recent history. The courtroom drama explores legal battles linked to the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, focusing on the prosecution’s role in pursuing justice.

Through these cases, the film examines the legal process following devastating attacks and highlights the challenges involved in bringing those responsible to justice.

India.com reviews Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Rajkummar Rao delivers a masterclass performance in the film. His subtle nuances, measured mannerisms and speech, and the control he exhibits while delivering a fiery courtroom speech all add up to create the best possible version of Ujjwal Nikam without overshadowing him as one of those larger-than-life movie superheroes. The court tussles and Nikam’s closing arguments are some of the film’s strongest elements because of the actor’s powerful yet understated performance. His performance is so amazing that at times, you forget that he is playing a character, for audience he is Ujjwal Nikam, Rao is that believable. Read the full review.