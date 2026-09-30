Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story: Who is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Rajkummar Rao’s film

Lalit Prabhakar takes on the role of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict in Avinash Arun's upcoming courtroom drama, set to release in October.

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Meet the actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story (PC: Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has already created interest with its trailer and its subject. The film tells the story of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and focuses on one of the most important cases he handled. While Rao plays Nikam, Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar has taken on the role of Ajmal Kasab. The casting has caught attention because Prabhakar has mostly been seen in Marathi films and television shows. For the actor, the role also meant stepping into a character that required detailed preparation and a very different approach to acting.

Who is Lalit Prabhakar?

Lalit Prabhakar is a Marathi actor who has worked in television, films and digital projects. He started his acting career with Marathi television and later moved into films. He has been part of shows such as Kunku, Jeevlaga and Aabhaas Ha.

Prabhakar made his big-screen debut with Chi Va Chi Sau Ka in 2017. He later became more widely recognised for his performance as Dr Gopalrao Joshi in Anandi Gopal. The film gave him an opportunity to play a character from a different period and helped establish him as an actor capable of taking on varied roles.

Lalit Prabhakar’s work in Marathi cinema

After his debut, Prabhakar appeared in several Marathi films across different genres. His filmography includes Tujha Tu Majha Mi, Hampi, Smile Please, Dots, Zombivli, Medium Spicy, Sunny, Colorphool, Tarri, Naach Ga Ghuma, Ground Zero, Aarpar, Premachi Goshta 2, Super Duperr and Toh, Ti Ani Fuji.

His roles have ranged from light-hearted characters to more serious parts. With Prahaar, he is now taking on a particularly demanding role that is unlike many of his earlier performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Prabhakar (@lalit.prabhakar)

What happened during Ajmal Kasab’s trial?

Ajmal Kasab’s trial began in April 2009. He faced several charges in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks including murder and waging war against India. In May 2010, a special court sentenced him to death. The Supreme Court later upheld the death sentence and his mercy plea was rejected. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam

Rajkummar Rao plays special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in the film. The story focuses on Nikam’s legal battle and his role in the trial connected to the Mumbai terror attacks. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles.

Avinash Arun has directed the project and the trailer of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on September 29. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.