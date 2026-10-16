Prahaar Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s courtroom drama gets lukewarm response from netizens- Check reactions

The courtroom drama centred on Ujjwal Nikam and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has sparked discussion online, with viewers sharing their opinions on its storytelling, key scenes and overall impact.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: October 16, 2026, 2:49 PM IST
Prahaar Twitter review: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's courtroom drama gets lukewarm response from netizens- Check reactions
Rajkummar Rao's 26/11 drama struggles to leave an impact (PC: IMDb)

The story of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has been explored in several films over the years, but Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story takes a different route by focusing on the legal battle surrounding the tragedy. Starring Rajkummar Rao as lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, the courtroom drama attempts to bring the dedication, challenges and responsibilities of a lawyer handling one of India’s most significant terror cases to the big screen. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher and Lalit Prabhakar in important roles. With a serious subject and a cast of established performers, the film arrived with expectations of delivering an intense and impactful courtroom experience.

Prahaar Twitter review: What are netizens saying?

As audiences share their first reactions on social media, Prahaar has received a mixed response. While some viewers have praised Rajkummar Rao’s performance and the film’s courtroom sequences, others feel that the drama fails to do justice to its subject. The film’s pacing, screenplay and overall execution have emerged as major talking points. Several viewers believe that the story had the potential to offer a more gripping theatrical experience, while others have called it an engaging film that deserves attention for revisiting the events of 26/11 through the perspective of Ujjwal Nikam.

Read more: Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao's film is a moving tale of justice and sacrifice

Netizens praise Rajkummar Rao and the film’s courtroom drama

Among the positive reactions, some viewers have described Prahaar as an intense and gripping courtroom drama. One social media user praised the film’s attempt to present the truth that unfolded in court and called it a must-watch for every Indian. The viewer also applauded Rajkummar Rao’s performance, describing it as a masterclass and highlighting the film’s emotional impact.

Another viewer expressed strong appreciation for the film, calling it an intense, edgy and compelling courtroom drama. The user praised the casting and described Rajkummar Rao as fantastic in the role of Ujjwal Nikam. Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Ajmal Aamir Kasab, was also praised for his performance, with the menace on his face making his portrayal particularly striking. Director Avinash Arun was applauded for keeping the narrative engaging, while the film’s music and emotional moments also received appreciation.

Some viewers call Prahaar an average attempt

Despite the positive comments, several reactions have been critical of the film’s execution. One viewer rated Prahaar two stars and called it a strictly average attempt at telling Ujjwal Nikam’s story. According to the reaction, the film takes too long to establish its narrative, with only a few sequences standing out in the first half.

The pre-interval scene was highlighted as one of the stronger moments, while the sequence immediately after the interval and the climax were also praised. However, the viewer felt that much of the remaining film was average and that a shorter runtime could have made the overall impact stronger.

The same viewer also criticised Rajkummar Rao’s performance, particularly his accent and dialogue delivery. Wamiqa Gabbi’s role was described as underdeveloped, with the viewer feeling that her character did not contribute enough to the story. The direction and screenplay were considered decent, but the reviewer questioned whether a handful of strong scenes were enough to make the film successful as a whole.

Check out users reactions on Prahaar here

Weak screenplay and pacing trouble Prahaar

Another critical reaction gave the film one-and-a-half stars, arguing that it does not make the most of its subject. The viewer described the storytelling as dry and the execution as dull, adding that several scenes failed to leave a lasting impression despite the presence of performers such as Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ashish Vidyarthi.

However, not all viewers have dismissed the film entirely. Another called it a decent attempt that contains powerful speeches and worthwhile courtroom moments. The viewer felt that Rajkummar Rao nearly pulled off the role but pointed out some issues with his accent. The film was described as having something meaningful to say, although tighter editing and more consistent storytelling could have made it a much stronger experience.

The film focuses on the legal battle that led to the prosecution and conviction of terrorist Ajmal Kasab while also exploring Nikam’s personal life and the sacrifices his family made as he pursued justice. The film’s music features compositions by Pritam Chakraborty, with Vishal Mishra and Pritam also credited as guest composers.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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