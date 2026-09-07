Pralay leaked footage: Ranveer Singh’s rugged look from zombie thriller sparks excitement, fans say ‘Massive curiosity’

Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s first look from the zombie thriller leaks online, fans react to post-apocalyptic world - Watch the video.

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Ranveer Singh (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh is set to explore a new genre with Pralay, an upcoming zombie survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta. While details about the film are being kept under wraps, a video from the sets has now surfaced online, giving fans an early glimpse of Ranveer and co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

In the leaked footage, Ranveer can be seen sporting a rugged look as he walks through what appears to be a post-apocalyptic landscape. He has a child strapped to his back, with Kalyani beside him. The surroundings feature dead leaves, abandoned cars and a deserted setting, hinting at the survival-driven world of the film.

LEAKED FROM SETS! ‍♂️ ​The first BTS footage from #PRALAY has surfaced, showing #RanveerSingh and #KalyaniPriyadarshan shooting a post-apocalyptic sequence! ​A zombie survival thriller mounted on a massive budget by director Jai Mehta—this looks insane! ​️ In Cinemas:… pic.twitter.com/wysfo6xVCj — Uttamm (@Utms_786) September 6, 2026



The visuals appear to show a sequence set in a world that has been hit by a major catastrophe. While the leaked footage does not reveal much about the plot, Ranveer’s appearance and the atmosphere have already sparked curiosity among fans.

Fans react to Ranveer Singh’s Pralay leaked footage

The leaked footage has received an enthusiastic response on social media, with several users praising the visuals and expressing excitement about Ranveer taking on a zombie thriller. One X user wrote, “Leak se hi positive vibe aana start hogeya hai (The leak itself has already started generating positive buzz)”

Another user praised the scale and atmosphere of the film, writing, “The visuals are already creating massive curiosity around what could be one of the most intense films of his career. The scale, the look, the atmosphere everything screams EPIC.” A third user simply shared, “Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan on sets of Pralay.”

Another fan wrote, “​The first BTS footage from #PRALAY has surfaced, showing #RanveerSingh and #KalyaniPriyadarshan shooting a post-apocalyptic sequence! ​A zombie survival thriller mounted on a massive budget by director Jai Mehta—this looks insane!”

#RanveerSingh from the sets of PRALAY Tabaahi loading pic.twitter.com/5O1lS60bxT — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) September 6, 2026

What is Pralay about?

Pralay is reportedly a survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Ranveer Singh plays the lead, while Kalyani Priyadarshan is also part of the cast. The leaked footage offers the first glimpse of the actors in what appears to be one of the film’s survival sequences. The film reportedly went on floors last month and is said to have a massive budget of around Rs 300 crore. If the reported budget is accurate, Pralay would be one of the most expensive standalone films of Ranveer’s career.

The project is being produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. Pralay is currently scheduled to release in 2027.