Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s zombie thriller sets shift to closed location under tight security after photos leak online

Ranveer Singh's upcoming zombie survival thriller Pralay is keeping its filming details under wraps. After pictures from the sets surfaced online, the makers have reportedly moved the shoot to a secure location in Mumbai to prevent further leaks.

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Ranveer Singh's Pralay under tight security after set photo leak (PC: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film is already generating curiosity, even though the makers have kept most details about its storyline and characters under wraps. The actor is stepping into a different cinematic world with Pralay, a zombie survival thriller set against the backdrop of Mumbai. However, some glimpses from the film’s shooting have made their way online before the team could reveal them officially. Following the leaks, the makers have reportedly taken additional steps to protect the film’s visuals and keep the ongoing shoot away from unwanted attention.

Pralay shoot moves to a closed set after photos leak online

The makers of Pralay have reportedly shifted the film’s shoot to a closed set at a leading studio in Borivali, Mumbai, following two instances of pictures from the shooting location surfacing online. The production team is said to have tightened security and restricted access to the set to prevent any further unauthorised photographs or videos from circulating.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the production said, “A lot of work has gone into creating the post-apocalyptic world of Pralay, and the visual experience is an important part of the film. The makers want audiences to discover it on the big screen rather than through leaked clips. The Borivli set is a completely closed unit, with access being tightly controlled.”

The team is particularly keen to keep Ranveer Singh’s appearance and important sequences under wraps as filming continues.

Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s zombie thriller films a large-scale sequence

The security measures come after the team reportedly filmed a large-scale sequence involving zombie portions last week. The scenes of Pralay are said to have required a controlled filming environment because of the detailing involved in creating the film’s post-apocalyptic world.

The production is reportedly taking extra precautions to prevent behind-the-scenes footage from revealing important visual elements before the makers are ready to share them. With the film featuring a zombie survival setting, the makers appear keen to preserve the surprise surrounding its look and scale.

Pralay is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and follows a survival story during an apocalyptic crisis, with society facing a collapse. While the makers have not revealed much about the plot, the film is expected to feature action, survival elements, and a dystopian setting.

About Pralay

Directed by Jai Mehta, known for Lootere and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Pralay stars Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Pralay is a post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller which combines action, drama, sci-fi, and horror into a high-stakes race against time as the world falls apart.

The film has already generated a lot of buzz following the leaked pictures from its shooting locations. However, with the makers now reportedly moving to a tightly secured set, audiences may have to wait for an official glimpse.