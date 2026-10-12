Pravin Tarde slams Bollywood for skipping Nana Patekar’s funeral in Pune: ‘Those whom Nana called his friends should have been there’

Pravin Tarde has expressed disappointment over the absence of several Bollywood celebrities at Nana Patekar’s funeral in Pune. The Marathi filmmaker also spoke about the actor’s close connection with farmers and ordinary people.

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Pravin Tarde slams Bollywood's absence from Nana Patekar's funeral (PC: Instagram)

The passing of a veteran actor often brings the film industry together to remember the person behind the memorable performances. But Nana Patekar’s funeral has sparked a different conversation, with Marathi actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde questioning the limited presence of Bollywood celebrities at the veteran star’s final rites. For Tarde, the gathering was about more than the loss of a respected actor; it was also a reflection of the people who stood by him throughout his life. While several people gathered in Pune to pay their last respects, the presence of farmers stood out. Tarde believes their attendance said a great deal about the kind of person Patekar was beyond cinema. His remarks have now drawn attention to the actor’s bond with rural communities and the expectations surrounding a colleague’s final farewell.

Pravin Tarde slams Bollywood’s absence from Nana Patekar’s funeral

In an interview with ABP Majha’s programme Coffee with Kaushik, Tarde said he was disappointed that more people from Bollywood did not attend Patekar’s funeral. He felt that those who considered the late actor a friend should have been present to pay their final respects.

Tarde also acknowledged that the absence of film industry personalities did not take away from Patekar’s stature. He pointed out that the actor had earned respect far beyond the film industry.

Pravin Tarde said, “If you ask whether I have a complaint, then yes, I do. Bollywood people should have attended the funeral. At the very least, those whom Nana called his friends should have been there. Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar attended.”

“When a small-time actor dies in Mumbai, people line up wearing white clothes. But when it came to Nana… Anyway, the farmers were there, and we were there too,” he added.

He also mentioned Jackie Shroff and singer Suresh Wadkar among those who attended the funeral. Apart them Anees Bazmee, Mehul Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Prasad Oak, Makarand Anaspure, singer Rahul Deshpande also attended Nana Patekar’s funeral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the funeral.

‘A few thousand farmers attended’: Pravin Tarde praises farmers who attended Nana Patekar’s funera

One of Pravin Tarde observations was about the farmers who gathered to bid farewell to Patekar. He said thousands of farmers attended the funeral procession, reflecting the actor’s connection with people outside the film industry.

Tarde compared their presence with that of celebrities and stressed that Patekar’s greatness could not be measured by how many Bollywood stars attended his last rites.

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He said, “The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana’s greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana’s funeral procession. They smelled of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume.”

“In my opinion, a farmer who came from Dhule is much greater than Bollywood heroes. It makes no difference to us. When did Nana ever say that he belonged to Bollywood? Nana always used to say that he was a farmer,” he added.

He also highlighted Patekar’s identity as a farmer, explaining that the actor did not see himself only through the lens of cinema. His work with rural communities and his association with farmers were important parts of his life.

Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. His mortal remains were brought to his farmhouse in Donje village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, where his last rites were performed late that night with full state honours.

Patekar leaves behind a long career in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with acclaimed performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Agni Sakshi, Raajneeti, Welcome, and O’Romeo. Beyond acting, he was also known for his social work and efforts to support farmers through the Naam Foundation.