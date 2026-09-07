Preity Zinta leaves fans surprised in ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, shows support for Maharashtra FDA Commissioner amid his food safety crackdown

Preity Zinta caught attention during a recent Mumbai outing after she was spotted wearing a ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt. The actress’ choice comes as the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner’s food-safety drive continues to make headlines.

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Preity Zinta (PC: Instagram)

Preity Zinta’s latest public appearance was anything but an ordinary celebrity spotting. The actress stepped out in Mumbai in a casual outfit, but it was the message on her T-shirt that quickly became the talking point. Instead of a regular fashion label or film reference, Preity was seen wearing a black T-shirt with ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ written across it. The unexpected choice comes at a time when the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner – Tukaram Mundhe has been in the news for his strict action against food-safety violations. So, who exactly is Tukaram Mundhe, and why has Preity chosen to show her support for him?

Preity Zinta wears ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt

Preity Zinta was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a black T-shirt with ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ printed on it. She kept her look casual, pairing the T-shirt with blue jeans, white sports shoes, and a watch. The actress wore her hair open and kept her makeup simple.

While Preity’s outfit was relaxed, the message ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ on the T-shirt immediately caught attention. The actress is currently also busy promoting her upcoming film Vibe, making her Mumbai appearances more often.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil karande ( Photographer ) (@kapilkarande_69)

Her choice of T-shirt, however, was not related to her film promotion and appeared to be a show of support for Tukaram Mundhe and his recent work in Maharashtra.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe is the current Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The department is responsible for regulating food, medicines, and cosmetics in the state, including ensuring that businesses follow food-safety and hygiene rules.

Tukaram Mundhe has recently been in the spotlight for his strict approach towards food-safety violations. Under the FDA’s ongoing inspections, restaurants and food businesses have faced action over issues such as poor hygiene, unsafe storage, and other violations of food-safety regulations. Some establishments have also faced licence-related action.

His work has also attracted attention from people in the film industry. Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently praised Mundhe’s commitment to his work, while Salman Khan has also referred to the FDA commissioner while discussing food-safety standards.

Preity Zinta’s T-shirt comes amid growing public interest in Mundhe’s food-safety campaign. The commissioner has been leading inspections across Maharashtra, with recent actions involving restaurants and food businesses.

Preity Zinta’s upcoming work

Preity Zinta officially made her highly anticipated comeback after an eight-year hiatus with two major 2026 film releases. She was recently seen alongside Sunny Deol in the Partition-era period drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. She will next be seen in action-comedy film Vibe starring Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir.