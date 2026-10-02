Prem Keetanu review: Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana starrer is a warm and entertaining coming-of-age romance

Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed headline a youthful story that brings together romance, emotions and the highs and lows of finding your way through life.

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A warm romance led by Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed (PC: IMDb)

Director – Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast – Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, Nikhil Vijay

Duration – 2h18m

Rating – 4 star

While some love stories will live in your heart as epic gestures, others will remain with you for the reminder of the moments you had lived through with anxiety, the waiting for texts, talking about the crush over and over to your best friend and debating whether you should follow your heart or your destiny. Prem Keetanu by Apoorv Singh Karki encompasses a youth-filled romance in a blend of humor and music which ultimately translates into an exploration of familial, friendship and life choices.

Veer Pahariya in the role of the carefree backbencher Vishal finds his laid-back life disrupted with the arrival of Suhani (played by debutante Aafiya Sayed) who exudes a focused and organized demeanour which sets her apart from Vishal and more importantly, steals his heart. Ranjeet (Aparshakti Khurana) turns Vishal’s infatuation into a full-blown competition.

Veer Pahariya is at his best portraying Vishal whose comic timing shines through in the light-hearted moments but whose real strength lies in exploring the character’s adulthood. Vishal is not just a hopeless romantic, but someone who has aspirations about life, who is questioning his choices and future in the bloom of youthful passion. While, Aafiya Sayed makes a confident debut as Suhani in the film which could have been a ‘girl in a love triangle’ had her portrayal lacked depth. However, Aafiya manages to breathe life and warmth into the character making her an endearing partner to Vishal. Their chemistry is palpable with an engaging awkwardness which fits the film’s tone.

Aparshakti Khurana has tremendous fun with Ranjeet especially when wooing Suhani’s father, Rakesh Bedi whose presence provides some of the movie’s most delightful interludes. The dynamic between the rival suitors is instantly relatable especially when Ranjeet attempts to charm Suhani’s father.

The strength of Prem Keetanu lies in its exploration of the coming-of-age theme beyond the dimension of college romance. Vishal’s relationships with his parents Is one such threat, which is relatable and allows his character to have layers and complexity which goes well beyond the love triangle. Vishal’s dilemma takes centre stage in a heart-to-heart conversation between him and his father who responds to his son’s call with a blunt question as to what he wants. It is funny, poignant and entirely relatable capturing the dearth of emotional expression that defines many relationships between fathers and sons especially in middle-class households.

When Vishal’s US visa is approved, he is in a quandary. What should have been a happy moment now turns into a series of questions for the young man. Should he stay away from Suhani? Does she even love him? Is it worth it? The film’s strength lies in its ability to capture the emotions that sneak up on a person, the fear of loss that can overshadow a budding romance.

The light-hearted nature of the film is aided in large part by its humorous undertone especially in the banter between Vishal and his roommate (Nikhil Vijay). One of the film’s most hilarious exchanges occurs when the roommate attempts to explain the dynamics of relationships. Giving a woman time results in her desiring money whereas giving her money leads to her seeking time and giving her both results in her desiring space.

The film’s strength lies in its ability to balance its humorous elements with its more introspective moments all the while showcasing the various ways in which young people are confronted with the prospect of adulthood. The camaraderie between Vishal and his roommate serves as an effective exposition for the former’s thoughts on relationships. Their rapport adds much-needed warmth to the film’s otherwise wholesome coming-of-age narrative.

The music fits in superbly with the rest of the film in capturing the spirit of youth. “Kaho Toh,” “Tu Mera Raiyyo” and “Ishq Ka Ghulaam” blend effortlessly into the romance, humor and the colorful visuals of the film.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki manages to keep the film’s accessible tone consistent throughout while managing to balance it with the film’s more serious themes. Deepak Kingrani’s screenplay manages to mix romance, humor, and familial elements perfectly. The film’s core is honest and it reflects in its narrative.

Producer Gaurav Verma and Avanika Films, in association with Bhavana Studios and Phars Film Company, have created a film that understands the appeal of a young ensemble, but still manages to give the characters space to grow. It has enough emotional weight to stay with the viewer long after the last laugh has died down.

Prem Keetanu is a feel-good coming-of-age romance that manages to find heart-warming moments underneath its humorous exterior. Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed provide a charming on-screen chemistry that anchors the film’s feel-good narrative as the young lovers navigate the trials and tribulations of life and love. The film’s warm portrayal of familial relationships coupled with its humorous undertones and an energetic soundtrack makes for an entertaining experience.