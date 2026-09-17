Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76: Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Ravi Kishan and others extend birthday wishes

PM Narendra Modi's 76th Birthday: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes; BJP launches Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

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PM Modi's birthday wishes (PC-YouTube)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with wishes pouring in from across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Shetty, also took to social media to extend their birthday greetings. The birthday comes as the BJP begins Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a month-long programme linked to Modi’s public service journey. The campaign includes various public-service and welfare activities across the country.

Akshay Kumar wishes PM Modi

Akshay Kumar shared a birthday message for the Prime Minister on X (formerly Twitter). He connected the occasion with the idea of service and urged people to help those in need. Akshay Kumar wrote on X, “Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this.”

He added, “May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone’s face… just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal.” He also shared the same message in Hindi, calling for a resolve to help others and bring a smile to someone’s face.

आज हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी का जन्मदिन है और इस दिन को सेवा संकल्प के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। मुझे लगता है जन्मदिन मनाने का इससे खूबसूरत कोई और तरीका नहीं हो सकता। हम किसी और के काम आएँ, किसी ज़रूरतमंद की मदद करें, किसी चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाएँ… बस इतना सा संकल्प।

Happy Birthday… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2026



Jackie Shroff sends wishes to PM Modi

Jackie Shroff shared a picture with PM Modi on Instagram and wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!”

Shilpa Shetty wishes PM Modi

Shilpa Shetty also shared a throwback picture with PM Modi on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, strength, and continued success as you lead the nation forward.”

Ravi Kishan’s wish for PM MODI

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan wished the PM. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the true Karmayogi, idealistic politician, and the country’s illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. With strong leadership, dedication to nation-building, and the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” you have taken India to new heights. Under your leadership, the country is steadily progressing on the path of self-reliance, development, and global glory. We all pray to God to grant you good health, long life, and energy so that you may continue to guide the nation on this sacred path of national service.”

What is Seva Sankalp Abhiyan?

The BJP has launched Seva Sankalp Abhiyan around PM Modi’s 76th birthday. The month-long campaign focuses on public-service and welfare activities. Current reports from different states mention initiatives such as health camps, cleanliness drives and other community programmes.

The campaign is also linked to Modi’s 25 years of serving as the head of a government. He first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. In October 2025, the Prime Minister marked the beginning of his 25th year in that role of serving as head of a government and recalled taking oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

Birthday-related programmes are also being held in several parts of the country. In Gujarat, for example, events have included the lighting of 76,000 diyas and other community initiatives.