Prince William gets Karan Johar-style Bollywood welcome at Dharma Productions, dancers perform to ‘Bole Chudiyan’- Watch

A special Bollywood moment unfolded in Mumbai as dancers in traditional attire performed to popular songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham during the royal's visit.

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Prince William receives grand Bollywood welcome at Dharma Productions (PC: Twitter)

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are in Mumbai for a three-day visit from November 16 to November 18, 2026. The royal couple’s trip marks their first joint overseas visit in four years and includes several engagements celebrating Indian culture, creativity and environmental innovation. From playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, the couple have experienced different aspects of Mumbai. Prince William also wrapped up his visit with a special stop at filmmaker Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, where he received a colourful Bollywood-style welcome.

Prince William gets a Bollywood-style welcome at Dharma Productions

On November 18, Prince William concluded his Mumbai visit with a solo stop at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office in Andheri. The filmmaker welcomed the British royal alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and the production house’s CEO, Apoorva Mehta.

The visit featured a vibrant Bollywood-style welcome, with a troupe of dancers dressed in traditional attire performing to popular Hindi film songs. Tracks such as ‘Say Shava Shava’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Karan Johar’s 2001 classic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham played during the celebrations. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was among the guests welcoming Prince William, was also part of the original ‘Bole Chudiyan’ song in the film.

See viral video from the event here

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Prince William spends 45 minutes at Dharma Productions

The heir to the British throne spent nearly 45 minutes at Dharma Productions’ office. His visit offered a glimpse into the world of Indian cinema and the film industry’s cultural influence. The special welcome brought together Bollywood music, dance and star power, making it one of the notable entertainment highlights of Prince William’s Mumbai itinerary.

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Kareena Kapoor shares pictures with Prince William

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her special meeting with Prince William. Sharing her experience, the actress wrote, “A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet.” She described it as an honour to meet the Prince of Wales and speak about their shared love for Hindi cinema and the bond Indian films have built with audiences in the UK.

Kareena also highlighted the 25th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, crediting Karan Johar for taking Hindi cinema to international audiences. She thanked Johar and Dharma Productions for making the meeting possible, adding, “Some stories really do last forever.”

See viral post of Kareena Kapoor here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Prince William and Kate Middleton explore Mumbai

The royal couple arrived in Mumbai on November 16 and began their visit by taking part in activities celebrating India’s sporting and cultural heritage. One of the highlights was their gully cricket session with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. They also took a ride on the Mumbai Metro as part of their engagements in the city.

Prince William and Kate attend Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

The sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards was the centrepiece of their Mumbai itinerary. Held on November 17, the ceremony brought together environmental innovators and changemakers from across the world who are working towards solutions to pressing climate challenges.

Prince William and Catherine also visited the Chanakya School of Craft to highlight the connection between traditional craftsmanship and sustainable fashion.