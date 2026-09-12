Prithviraj Sukumaran says he had ‘maximum’ arguments with Meghna Gulzar on Daayra: ‘Every single one was…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he often got into arguments with Meghna Gulzar while working on Daayra, but the filmmaker always had answers to his questions. He also joked about his love for slow-motion shots and recalled how Meghna reacted to his request for one in the film.

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Daayra (PC- Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that working with Meghna Gulzar on Daayra often led to arguments between the actor and filmmaker. However, he admitted Meghna always managed to win the debate because she was well-prepared and had answers to all his questions about the film. Prithviraj, who stars alongside Kareena Kapoor in the investigative thriller, spoke about his experience at the recently held song launch. He said, “Daayra is the kind of film that requires the director to stay brutally objective. This is one film where I have had the maximum number of arguments with the director, and every single one was won by Meghna. She had answers to every why, not just from me but also from a very different perspective put forth by Kareena, or even the crew. I am just glad I could be a part of the film.”

The actor also admitted that he had some doubts about his character, Raman. While he is still unsure about some of Raman’s choices, Prithviraj said Meghna’s answers helped him understand the character better. He said, “I am still not able to agree with the entirety of Raman, but I am also not able to disagree with Raman. Prithviraj is not sure about Raman. I have had arguments, but Meghna has answers. I don’t think anybody will be able to walk away from the theatre easily by picking a side. I hope there is a conversation about the film after it ends.”

Prithviraj also spoke about the kind of cinema he has been associated with over the years and joked about his love for slow-motion shots. He said, “The cinema that I have been associated with for several years is a template of South Indian cinema. I enjoy doing that, actually. I am a narcissist (laughs). I love seeing myself walking in slow motion. I love those shots. I would keep joking with Meghna, asking her, ‘Where is the slow-motion shot?’”

Meghna recalled the incident and revealed how Prithviraj reacted after seeing his introduction. She mentioned, “He asked me to show his introduction in slow motion. He saw that, and then he said, ‘Background actors get introduced like this in Malayalam films’ (laughs). He would keep me on my toes.”

About Daayra

Daayra is an investigative crime thriller about two police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a complicated moral and legal conflict. Kareena Kapoor plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar.

Both characters are police officers, but they have very different views on justice, responsibility and how the system should work. The film explores the conflict between their beliefs and the choices they make.