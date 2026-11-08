Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, shares glimpses of family festivities – See pics

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. From her stunning outfit to their adorable family pictures, here's a look at their festive moments.

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Priyanka Chopra Diwali celebration in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti (PC: Instagram)

Diwali is always a special occasion for Priyanka Chopra, and living away from India has not stopped the actress from celebrating the festival with the same enthusiasm. The global star recently hosted a festive gathering at her Los Angeles home, bringing together friends from the entertainment industry to celebrate the festival of lights. While pictures from the star-studded party had already caught everyone’s attention, Priyanka has now shared some more personal moments from the celebrations. This time, it was all about spending time with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The family pictures offer a lovely glimpse into how the actress continues to keep Indian traditions alive while celebrating festivals in the US.

Priyanka Chopra shares Diwali 2026 pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations. One of the photographs featured the actress posing with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The family looked happy together as they celebrated the festival at their Los Angeles home.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.” Nick also reacted to his wife’s post with a diya and starry-eyed emojis, showing his love for the festive family moments.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, who were happy to see the couple celebrating Diwali together with their little one. Priyanka has often spoken about keeping her Indian roots and traditions close, even while living abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s burgundy outfit and Nick Jonas’ traditional look steal the show

For the Diwali celebrations, Priyanka chose a stunning burgundy-and-gold strapless gown featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, beadwork, and gold-thread detailing by Torani. The outfit beautifully combined Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T O R A N I (@toraniofficial)

She completed her festive look with statement gold earrings, a delicate kundan maang tika and matching bangles. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun decorated with a white gajra. With smoky eyes and berry-toned lipstick, the actress kept her make-up glamorous yet elegant.

Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set. Their daughter Malti also joined the festive celebrations in a beautiful white lehenga, twinning with her father.

Priyanka Chopra hosts a star-studded Diwali party in Los Angeles

Priyanka and Nick also hosted a Diwali gathering at their Los Angeles residence on recently. Several familiar faces from the entertainment and fashion world attended the celebration, including actress Sanya Malhotra, model Winnie Harlow, singer Rhea Raj and YouTuber Lilly Singh. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia and author Radhi Devlukia-Shetty were also among the guests.

Pictures and videos from the gathering showed the guests enjoying the celebrations, with traditional outfits and music adding to the festive atmosphere.