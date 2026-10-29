Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in LA, shares adorable pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. From her DIY mehendi to breaking her fast in a traditional red outfit, the actor shared several heartwarming moments from the celebrations.

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Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 29, 2026, sharing glimpses of the festival with fans through her Instagram Stories. The actor, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, embraced the occasion with traditional rituals and a personal touch. Her celebrations included everything from applying mehendi herself to dressing up for the fast-breaking ritual. Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse of her family life, sharing a sweet picture of Nick and Malti together. The photographs captured how she continues to celebrate Indian festivals while living abroad, keeping her traditions close and making the occasion special with her family.

Priyanka Chopra breaks Karwa Chauth fast in a traditional red outfit

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her fast-breaking ritual, dressed in a sindoori red kurta set with gold detailing. She completed the traditional look with a dupatta, Kundan jewellery, a red bindi and sindoor. In one picture, she was seen wearing a baseball cap as she waited for the moon to appear, adding the caption, “When will this moon come out?”

Read more: Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra a happy 44th birthday with a romantic tribute from their Spain vacation

She also shared a picture with Nick while holding her Karwa Chauth pooja thali. Keeping her playful side intact, Priyanka captioned the photograph, “Ok I’m filmy every year…@nickjonas.”

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The pictures showed the actor embracing the festival’s traditions while adding her own light-hearted touch to the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra shares Karwa Chauth mehendi with Nick Jonas and Malti’s initials

Priyanka Chopra began by sharing pictures of her DIY mehendi design. The actor applied the henna herself and included the initials of both Nick and Malti, making the design a tribute to her family.

Sharing a picture of her mehendi-covered palm, she wrote, “DIY..Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

She also posted a picture of herself applying chashni, or sugar syrup, to her mehendi. The traditional practice is followed by many women to help keep the henna paste in place as the colour develops. Priyanka added a playful caption, writing, “The question is will the chashni work? IYKYK.”

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra also shared a cute pic of Nick holding Malti as the father-daughter duo spent time together at home. The picture captured Malti hugging her father, making it one of the sweetest moments from the celebrations. Sharing the photograph, Priyanka wrote, “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.”

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies. They welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

The actor has continued to share glimpses of Indian traditions with her daughter, including festive rituals at their Los Angeles home.