Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali bash in LA; Rohini Iyer, Sanya Malhotra, Lily Singh and others join celebrations- See pics

From glamorous festive looks to candid moments with friends, Priyanka Chopra's latest photo collection captures the spirit of Diwali in Los Angeles. Take a look at the pictures and videos from intimate yet star-studded evening.

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Inside Priyanka Chopra's star-studded Diwali party in LA (PC: Instagram)

Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles turned into a glamorous affair as global star Priyanka Chopra opened her home to friends from the entertainment industry. The actor marked the festival with husband, Nick Jonas, bringing together Indian traditions and a star-studded guest list for an evening filled with festive fashion and warm moments. Pictures and visuals from the gathering have since offered a glimpse of the celebrations, with guests sharing their experiences on social media. From traditional outfits to carefully arranged festive decor, the evening reflected Priyanka’s effort to bring the feeling of Diwali back home, even while living miles away from India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host Diwali party in Los Angeles

Priyanka and Nick hosted the celebration at their Los Angeles home on October 30. Several familiar faces attended the gathering, including actor Sanya Malhotra, model Winnie Harlow, entrepreneur Rohini Iyer, YouTuber Lilly Singh, singer Rhea Raj and author Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia was also present.

The couple posed together for pictures in their festive outfits. Nick chose an embroidered cream-and-white kurta set, while Priyanka stood out in a strapless burgundy gown with elaborate gold embellishments. Their coordinated traditional looks added to the festive mood of the evening.

Rohini Iyer shares a glimpse of the celebrations

Indian entrepreneur Rohini Iyer shared glimpses from the star-studded celebration and thanked Priyanka and Nick for hosting the gathering. Sharing her experience, she wrote:

“No one does Diwali like our desi girl. Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for such a fabulous Diwali party. From the marigolds to the mehendiwali to the food to the diyas and the decor, everything was so thoughtfully curated.

Felt like I was back home even though I was in LA. Thank you for all the warmth, love and for everything you do, PC. Have a special place in my heart for you and Nick and Malti Marie” Her caption highlighted the attention given to traditional details, including marigold decorations, diyas, mehendi and festive food.

See viral post of Rohini Iyer here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohini iyer (@rohiniyer)

Sanya Malhotra, Winnie Harlow bring festive glamour

Sanya Malhotra also shared a picture with Priyanka from the party. She wore a black embellished lehenga paired with a matching bralette-style blouse. The outfit featured intricate antique-gold embroidery, a plunging neckline and ornate detailing that gave it a festive, statement-making look. She completed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted mini skirt decorated with textured patterns and metallic accents. Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, posed with Priyanka in a red lehenga. Lilly Singh and Rhea Raj were among the other guests seen at the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Priyanka Chopra’s burgundy zardozi gown grabs attention

Priyanka’s outfit was one of the evening’s highlights. The corset-style gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, dense zardozi embroidery, beadwork and gold-thread detailing across the burgundy fabric. Beaded tassels around the bust and a delicate drape along the neckline added a traditional touch.

She kept her accessories understated with a sleek low bun decorated with a white gajra, a small kundan maang tika and stacked bracelets. Smoky eyes, berry-toned lipstick and warm makeup completed her look. Fans praised her appearance online, with several calling her ‘queen’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by justine marjan (@justinemarjan)

#PriyankaChopra Hosted A Diwali Party At Los Angeles..

#Varanasi #Madhakini #Rudhra https://t.co/bTSUcN3T3S — SZN (@Suzenbabu) October 31, 2026

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film

Diwali gatherings have become a tradition for Priyanka in Los Angeles, where she brings friends and family together to celebrate Indian festivals. On the professional front, she is preparing to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.