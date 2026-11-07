Raha Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pastel-themed celebration for daughter’s 4th birthday wins hearts – See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made daughter Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday special with an intimate celebration. From pastel-blue decorations and a Bluey-themed cake to sweet family moments, here is a look inside the little one's birthday bash.

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Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate daughter Raha's 4th birthday (PC: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor has turned four, and the couple made sure her special day was filled with love, colours, and beautiful memories. While the actors usually prefer keeping their daughter’s life away from the public eye, they occasionally share little glimpses of their family celebrations with fans. This time, Alia offered a peek into Raha’s birthday festivities through a series of cute photographs on social media. The celebration had everything to make a little one’s birthday memorable, including playful decorations, customised cakes and some heartwarming moments with her parents. From the colourful party setup to Alia’s affectionate birthday message, the pictures have given fans a glimpse of how the Kapoor-Bhatt family celebrated this special milestone.

Raha Kapoor’s 4th birthday celebration: Pastel decor, bluey-themed setup, and more

Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures from Raha’s fourth birthday celebration, which took place on November 6. The intimate gathering featured a beautiful pastel-blue setup with colourful balloons, decorative bunting and a specially designed camper van backdrop.

The birthday arrangement had a playful and aesthetic feel, with a personalised sign reading ‘Raha’s 4th Birthday’. Alia also posed in front of the colourful backdrop, dressed in a floral tiered outfit and holding a small blue gift bag.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “she’s 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever”.

One of the highlights was the Bluey-inspired birthday cake, featuring the popular animated characters and a golden number four. The family also had another customised cake with a simple illustration of three people holding hands, along with a heart, sun and clouds. In one of the photographs, Alia and Ranbir can be seen helping Raha cut her birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shares adorable moments with daughter Raha

Apart from the decorations and cakes, the photographs captured some sweet moments from Raha’s birthday. In one picture, the little girl can be seen sitting at a wooden table and colouring a rainbow drawing with a yellow crayon. Another photograph showed her walking barefoot across the lawn with her arms stretched out.

Alia also shared a heartwarming picture of herself kissing Raha while holding her close. The birthday girl wore a grey checked dress with floral detailing and colourful clips in her hair.

As they have done on previous occasions, Alia and Ranbir kept Raha’s face away from the camera in the pictures, maintaining their approach towards protecting their daughter’s privacy.

Raha was born on November 6, 2022, to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence on April 14, 2022.