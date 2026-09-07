Rahul Roy opens up on financial struggles, says he earned Rs 2-4 lakh dancing at weddings: ‘ I was doing whatever I could’

Rahul Roy has opened up about the challenges he faced after his 2020 brain stroke and revealed how he kept working despite the difficulties that followed.

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Rahul Roy on life after brain stroke (PC: Instagram)

Rahul Roy has opened up about a difficult phase in his life and career following the brain stroke he suffered in 2020. The actor, who became a household name with Aashiqui and later won the first season of Bigg Boss, said getting regular work became challenging after the health setback. During this period, he took up whatever opportunities came his way, including dancing at weddings. Rahul said these appearances helped him earn between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh at times. He also spoke about his finances, personal challenges and his determination to rebuild his career despite the setbacks of the past few years.

Rahul Roy explains why he danced at weddings

During a conversation with Times of India, Rahul addressed the criticism around videos of him dancing at wedding functions Rahul said he had little reason to be embarrassed about the work. He said, “I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn Rs 2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.”

Brain stroke changed Rahul’s career

The actor said his health problems had a major impact on his professional life. Much of the last five years was spent recovering which meant he could not work as regularly as he had planned.

“The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me.”

Rahul Roy speaks about his finances and legal issues

The actor revealed that he is also dealing with financial and legal pressures. He mentioned an ongoing dispute involving his brother over Rs 30 lakh and said both sides are working towards resolving the matter. Rahul also spoke about his finances following his divorce. He said he had transferred his assets to his wife during their separation and is now trying to rebuild financially. “I am 60 and trying to set up my empire,” he said.

Rahul Roy asks fans to verify money claims

The actor urged people to verify any claims about money being collected for him through his official social media account or through the accounts of his sister and brother-in-law. He asked people not to trust unrelated sources making such appeals. The discussion gained attention after videos featuring Rahul with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai circulated online. One clip used Tere Dar Pe Sanam from Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi in which Rahul had starred opposite Pooja Bhatt.

Rahul Roy’s film career

Rahul became a major star with Aashiqui and later appeared in films including Junoon and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi. He also became the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss. More recently he appeared in Agra directed by Kanu Behl. Despite the difficult period following his stroke Rahul says he is now looking forward to taking on more work and continuing his journey in the film industry.