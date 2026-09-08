Rajesh Sharma denies insect bite on Prabhas’ Fauzi set, reveals what really happened

Rajesh Sharma made it clear that his infection was not caused by an insect bite. He also defended Sudipa Chatterjee, saying that she had shared the information out of concern.

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Rajesh Sharma health update (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rajesh Sharma has finally clarified reports surrounding his hospitalisation during the shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi. The actor has denied reports that he was bitten by an insect on the film’s sets and said neither Prabhas nor the film’s team was responsible for his health condition. The reports surfaced in July after actor Sudipa Chatterjee issued a press note claiming that Rajesh had been hospitalised following an alleged insect bite while shooting for Fauzi at Ramoji Film City.

Rajesh Sharma denies being bitten by an insect

However, speaking to NDTV recently, Rajesh said the reports were incorrect. He explained that he had been suffering from a skin problem on his right leg for a long time, which later developed into an infection. He also said that his high diabetes levels made the situation worse. “It’s false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas’s film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn’t take it seriously at the beginning.”

Rajesh also made it clear that his infection was not caused by an insect bite. At the same time, he defended Sudipa and said that she had shared the information out of concern but had received incorrect information. “I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She’s a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed.”

According to the press note shared by Sudipa on behalf of Rajesh’s family, the actor was believed to have suffered an insect bite while shooting at Ramoji Film City. The statement claimed that Rajesh was talking to local technicians after pack-up in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt what appeared to be an insect bite.

Since it did not initially seem serious, he reportedly continued without seeking immediate medical attention. Around six hours later, he allegedly developed severe pain in his right leg and began feeling unwell.

The statement further claimed that Rajesh boarded a flight to Kolkata despite his condition worsening. During the journey, he reportedly developed a high fever and became increasingly restless. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, the following day.

Rajesh has now said that his treatment is complete and that he is recovering. The actor is also hopeful of returning to work within a week.

What is Prabhas’ Fauzi about?

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently working on Fauzi, which is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. He is also set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Rajesh Sharma, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.