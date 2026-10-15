Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Supreme Court orders settlement talks after Rs 2 crore deposit, grants travel relief

Rajpal Yadav's legal battle has entered a new phase, with the matter moving towards mediation as he seeks to continue his professional commitments overseas.

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Supreme Court orders mediation in Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rajpal Yadav has finally received some relief in his long-running legal battle as he seeks to resolve a financial dispute that has followed him for years. The case, linked to money borrowed for his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata, has involved multiple cheque-dishonour complaints and legal proceedings. The actor is also trying to continue his professional commitments while challenging the sentence handed down in the matter. The latest development could open the door to a settlement, although the dispute is not yet resolved and the court has laid down conditions for his overseas travel.

Supreme Court refers Rajpal Yadav’s case to mediation

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the dispute to mediation after noting that Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav had deposited Rs 2 crore with the court registry. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the matter could potentially be settled through discussions between the parties.

The Chief Justice said a sole mediator would be appointed to help find an amicable solution. The parties have been asked to contact the mediator and arrange a date for their appearance, either in person or online. The court’s move comes as Yadav continues to challenge his conviction and three-month sentence in seven cheque-dishonour cases.

Rajpal Yadav gets passport relief for work abroad

The Supreme Court also directed the trial court to release Yadav’s passport so that he can pursue professional assignments abroad. The relief is subject to conditions imposed by the trial court. The actor must follow those conditions during his travel and inform the court after returning to India.

During the hearing, Yadav’s lawyer Vikrant told the bench that the actor needed to travel to Canada for a professional assignment that could also help him earn money. His counsel said the Rs 2 crore deposit had been made in compliance with the court’s earlier directions and requested that the challenge to his conviction be heard on merits.

The Chief Justice urged both sides to consider settling the dispute, noting that the deposited amount was already with the court. Yadav’s lawyer also submitted that the actor had sold his ancestral property to arrange the money.

What is the cheque bounce case against Rajpal Yadav?

The dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav received Rs 5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The complainant alleged that seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each, issued towards repayment, were dishonoured.

According to the firm, a subsequent agreement in 2012 involved Yadav, his wife and their company agreeing to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest. The dispute later led to several cheque-dishonour cases.

How did the case reach the Supreme Court?

In July, the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases and reduced the sentence to three months. It also refused to excuse a delay of 1,894 days in filing petitions challenging the conviction. The actor and his wife had earlier challenged a 2019 sessions court decision that upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in 2018.

The Supreme Court had previously issued directions regarding the deposit and granted temporary relief from surrendering while the matter was being considered. The latest mediation order offers a possible route towards resolving the dispute, but it does not amount to an acquittal or cancellation of the conviction.