Rajpal Yadav gets 2 weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore in cheque bounce case, Supreme Court issues notice

Rajpal Yadav gets final chance from Supreme Court in seven cheque bounce cases. The SC grants 2-week relief, asked the actor to deposit Rs 2 crore in two weeks.

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Rajpal Yadav (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received temporary relief from the Supreme Court in seven cheque bounce cases related to Murli Projects Private Limited. The top court has given him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore. The Supreme Court has also made it clear that this will be Rajpal Yadav’s final opportunity to comply with the order. As part of the conditions, the actor will have to surrender his passport.

Rajpal Yadav challenges Delhi High Court order

The Delhi High Court had earlier convicted Rajpal Yadav in all seven cases and sentenced him to three months in prison in each case. Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, challenged the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court. After hearing their plea, the top court issued a notice in the matter and gave the actor two weeks to deposit the Rs 2 crore demand draft.

Why is Rajpal Yadav facing the cheque bounce cases?

The dispute goes back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of around Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based company. The money was reportedly taken to finance Ata Pata Laapata, his first film as a director. The comedy film did not perform well at the box office and failed to recover its costs. As a result, Rajpal faced difficulties in repaying the loan.

Over the years, the unpaid amount reportedly increased because of interest and other charges. The original loan of around Rs 5 crore eventually grew to nearly Rs 9 crore.

The financial dispute later resulted in the seven cheque bounce cases against the actor.