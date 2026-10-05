Rajpal Yadav gets ‘last chance’ from Supreme Court to deposit Rs 2 crore in cheque bounce case

The Supreme Court has given Rajpal Yadav a “last chance” to deposit Rs 2 crore in a cheque bounce case after he failed to comply with its September 15 order. The court directed him to make the payment by Tuesday and observed, “We feel his best place is in jail.”

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Rajpal Yadav (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been given one more chance by the Supreme Court to comply with its order to deposit Rs 2 crore in a cheque bounce case. The court on Monday extended the deadline by a day, asking him to make the payment by Tuesday and observing that his “rightful place” could be in jail. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said Yadav had failed to comply with its September 15 order, which directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore as part payment to the lender.

“Our order of September 15 seeking deposit of Rs 2 crore has not been complied with. With a view to give him a last chance, we directed the amount to be deposited by tomorrow, Tuesday,” the bench said. The matter will be heard next on October 7.

Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer shows four demand drafts

During Monday’s hearing, Yadav’s lawyer showed the court photocopies of four demand drafts worth Rs 50 lakh each. The lawyer said the drafts had been issued in Maharashtra and were being brought to Delhi. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, appearing for the lender firm, questioned whether the photocopies could be relied upon. He said Yadav is an actor and is “good at acting”, suggesting that the court should not rely only on the photocopies.

The bench expressed its displeasure over Yadav’s conduct. “From the depths of our heart, we want to dismiss his petition. We feel his best place is in jail. But we want some money to be given to your client [lender],” the court said.

Supreme Court questions Rajpal Yadav’s conduct

The court also took exception to what it described as Yadav’s “arrogance” after he failed to comply with earlier directions to repay the amount. Sinha also pointed out that Yadav had not deposited his passport with the court, despite being directed to do so within two days of the September 15 order. The bench said the delay could not be ignored. “You were given 15 days on September 15 to make the payment. You are already out of time by seven days. And you have not even filed an application seeking extension of time.”

The Supreme Court had earlier said that it had no faith in Yadav because of his past conduct. The actor had previously been sentenced to three months in prison by the Delhi High Court after failing to comply with repeated undertakings to repay the loan.

Why is Rajpal Yadav facing imprisonment?

Yadav had taken a Rs 5 crore loan from M/s Murli Projects Limited in 2010 to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata. He had committed to repay Rs 8 crore but failed to do so. The lender subsequently filed a criminal case against him. Yadav was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison in May 2024.

He later sought release on probation from the Delhi High Court. On July 10, the High Court upheld the imprisonment after noting that Yadav had been given several opportunities to honour his repayment commitments.

The High Court also noted that Yadav and his wife had paid Rs 2.25 crore to the complainant during the proceedings. The amount was directed to be adjusted against the money payable in seven cases, while Yadav’s wife was directed to pay Rs 5.51 lakh to the complainant in each case.

The Supreme Court had last month extended Yadav’s surrender deadline until October 5. The court has now extended it until October 7 and will decide the next course of action based on his response.