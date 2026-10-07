Rajpal Yadav must deposit Rs 2 cr by Oct 13, SC says ‘Like your movie, your money is also ata pata laapata’

The Supreme Court has directed Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore in a cheque-bounce case by October 13, with the actor already submitting a Rs 1.15 crore demand draft. The remaining Rs 85 lakh is expected to be paid through a buyer of his property.

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Rajpal Yadav 5 Cr loan Controversy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore in a cheque-bounce case by October 13. The court said it would consider his plea challenging the High Court order only after the payment is made. Rajpal Yadav was present in court and brought a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore, according to ANI. The remaining Rs 85 lakh is expected to be paid by October 13 through a buyer of his property, who was also present in court with the actor.

Rajpal Yadav brings Rs 1.15 crore demand draft

During the hearing, Yadav’s lawyer told the court that the actor had approached the Registry to make the payment, but was informed that RTGS was not permissible. He therefore brought a demand draft worth Rs 1.15 crore.

After passing the order, the bench had an informal exchange with Yadav, who spoke about the financial difficulties caused by his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. The actor claimed the film had resulted in losses of around Rs 200-250 crore and that the producers had also suffered.

During the exchange, the Chief Justice of India remarked in jest that the title of the film was synonymous with Yadav’s conduct, “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab.” Yadav then greeted the bench, saying, “Pranam karta hoon,” and spoke about how he had endured losses of ₹200-250 crore over the film.

About Rajpal Yadav Case

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-bounce case is linked to a loan of around Rs 5 crore that the actor and his wife took in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The loan was not fully repaid, and with interest and legal dues adding up over the years, the amount claimed by Murli Projects reportedly rose to around Rs 9 crore.

In July 10, 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in seven related cheque-bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to three months in jail per case (to run concurrently) along with financial penalties.