Rakesh Roshan rents out 2,727 sq ft Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh per month, here’s the deal

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's production house, Filmkraft Productions, has leased a 2,727 sq ft commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon East for five years at an initial monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh.

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Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has leased out another commercial property in Mumbai, adding to the Roshan family’s growing real estate portfolio. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, his production house, Filmkraft Productions (India) Private Limited, has rented out a 2,727 sq ft office space at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon East to Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited for five years. The initial monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 7 lakh.

The office space, located on a higher floor of the commercial complex, has a carpet area of 2,727 sq ft and comes with three basement parking spaces. The leave and licence agreement was registered on November 13, 2026. Filmkraft Productions was represented by director Rakesh Roshan Nagrath, while Fuji Silvertech Concrete was represented by its chief strategy officer, Brijmohan Gopaldas Soni.

As per the agreement, the tenant has paid an interest-free, refundable security deposit of ₹42 lakh, equal to six months’ initial rent. The licence began on November 16, 2026, while the rent will start from January 16, 2027. The tenant will also get two months without rent to complete the interiors and fit-out work. The agreement includes an annual rent hike of 5%.

Rakesh Roshan and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

Rakesh Roshan’s earlier commercial property leases

This is not the first time Rakesh Roshan has leased out commercial property in Mumbai. Earlier, he rented out two commercial units in Andheri West to Beingu Studios Private Limited for 36 months at a combined monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The two units are located at Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and cover a combined area of 5,574 sq ft. The deal also includes two car parking spaces and an interest-free security deposit of Rs 10.95 lakh.

Registered on September 9, 2026, the agreement provides for a 5% annual rent increase. The monthly rent will rise to Rs 7.66 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.04 lakh in the third year.

A few months earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, had also leased out their apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. The deal is expected to generate rental income of approximately Rs 1.89 crore over the lease period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Roshan family’s real estate investments

The Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and his son Hrithik Roshan, has been active in Mumbai’s property market, with several high-value commercial property transactions. In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for Rs 15 crore, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

During the same month, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri area for Rs 19.68 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

On November 24, 2025, Rakesh Roshan’s daughter, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in Andheri East for Rs 6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Several Bollywood celebrities have recently made headlines for buying commercial properties in Mumbai or renting out their existing assets. Commercial properties are increasingly being viewed as a source of regular rental income, although returns depend on factors such as location, property quality, occupancy and lease terms.