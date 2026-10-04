Rakhi Sawant comes out in support of Sunita Ahuja, takes dig at Komal Rani Swarnkar, says ‘Pura desh naaraz hai’

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the recent developments surrounding Govinda's personal life and expressed solidarity with Sunita Ahuja while commenting on the controversy.

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Rakhi Sawant reacts to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja row (PC: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant has joined the growing conversation around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage as questions about the actor’s equation with Komal Rani Swarnkar continue to draw attention. The matter has sparked reactions from several people in the entertainment industry, with some openly backing Sunita amid the ongoing discussion. Rakhi has now shared her own views on the controversy and made it clear that she feels Sunita deserves support. While speaking to paparazzi, the actor also addressed Komal and made a strong statement about the criticism surrounding her. Her comments have added another layer to the already heated conversation.

Rakhi Sawant says ‘Pura desh naaraz hai’ with Govinda

Rakhi Sawant did not hold back while speaking about Govinda’s reported equation with Komal Rani Swarnkar. She questioned the actor over his alleged treatment of Sunita and said that the woman who has been by his side for decades should not be ignored. Rakhi said, “Govinda ji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse. The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years, you left her. And who is this Komal?”

She then turned her attention towards Komal and claimed that the latter had been speaking negatively about her and other celebrities. Rakhi issued a strong warning while addressing her directly. She said, “She is badmouthing me and talking trash about other celebrities too. Chichi Bhaiya is the one who gave her these wings. Listen, don’t mess with me. I am not Sunita; I will tear you to shreds.” Rakhi also called Komal a “pati chor (husband stealer)”.

See viral video of Rakhi Sawant here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

What did Sunita Ahuja claim about Govinda and Komal?

The latest comments come after Rakhi had previously spoken to Sunita over the phone. During that conversation, Sunita had alleged that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married. She claimed that this was also why she had gone to court to withdraw her divorce petition. However, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later denied the claims of a second marriage and called them completely untrue.

Komal Rani Swarnkar responds to criticism

Komal has also reacted to the criticism surrounding her public appearances with Govinda. Her response came after the two were seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja on the same day that Sunita visited the pandal alone. The sighting led to renewed discussion about the nature of Govinda and Komal’s relationship.

In her note, Komal accused some actresses of trying to gain attention by commenting on the controversy. She questioned their right to give her advice about sindoor, marriage and Indian traditions. Komal also defended her association with Govinda and criticised those who she felt were deliberately maligning their names.

Govinda and Komal Rani spotted together at Lalbaughcha Raja Darshan #govinda #komalrani #bollywood #actress #fashion https://t.co/WiUdXKYxSv — Filmy Flag (@filmy_flag) September 24, 2026

Govinda’s stand on the rumours

Govinda has continued to deny rumours about a romantic relationship with Komal. His side has maintained that their appearances together are connected to their professional association and their upcoming film Roopa. Despite the clarification, the controversy has continued to attract reactions from celebrities including Rakhi Sawant and others who have publicly expressed support for Sunita.