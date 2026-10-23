Rakhi Sawant gets relief in 16-year-old suicide case, court cancels non-bailable warrant

Rakhi Sawant has received relief in a 2010 suicide case linked to her television show Rakhi Ka Insaaf, with a Jhansi court cancelling the non-bailable warrant issued against her.

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Rakhi Sawant

Actor Rakhi Sawant has received relief from a Jhansi court in a case linked to the 2010 suicide of a man who appeared on her television show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. On Thursday, the court cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against her on October 16 after her lawyer presented an earlier High Court order directing that no coercive action be taken against her.

According to Sawant’s lawyer, advocate Asu Singh, the High Court order had not been submitted before the lower court during the previous hearing. This led to the issuance of the warrant.

During Thursday’s hearing, the lawyer presented the earlier order before the court. After taking it on record, the court cancelled the non-bailable warrant and directed that it be withdrawn immediately.

However, the latest development does not mean the entire case has been closed. Further legal proceedings are expected to continue.

What is the case against Rakhi Sawant?

The case dates back to November 2010, when a man named Lakshman Ahirwar, who lived in the Prem Nagar area of Jhansi, appeared on Rakhi Ka Insaaf with his wife to discuss a marital dispute. During the show, Sawant reportedly called him impotent while discussing the couple’s problems. Lakshman later died by suicide.

Following his death, his mother, Savitri, filed a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station. She alleged that Sawant had used insulting and objectionable language against her son during an episode of the show that aired in October 2010.

According to the family, Lakshman went into depression after the episode. They also alleged that he later drank himself to death.

About Rakhi Ka Insaaf

Rakhi Ka Insaaf was a television show in which Rakhi Sawant addressed personal and social disputes brought before her. The programme often featured confrontations between people discussing their family and relationship problems. The case linked to Lakshman’s death has remained a legal matter for years, with the latest court order providing Sawant relief from the non-bailable warrant but not ending the proceedings.