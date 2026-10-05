Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Income Tax searches over fund irregularities: ‘Have been paying my due…’

Rakul Preet Singh has addressed reports linking her to recent Income Tax searches over alleged fund irregularities. The actor denied any involvement and called the reports false, malicious, and speculative.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/rakul-preet-singh-breaks-silence-on-income-tax-searches-over-fund-irregularities-8532965/ Copy

Rakul Preet Singh (PC: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh has finally addressed the reports linking her name to the Income Tax Department’s recent searches in Mumbai. The actor took to social media after several reports suggested that premises associated with her were searched as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving film funds and overseas transactions. With her name reportedly becoming part of the discussion, Rakul Preet Singh has now shared her side of the story and strongly rejected the claims being circulated about her. The actor’s clarification comes days after the reported search operations and focuses on what she says are inaccuracies in the way the matter has been reported. She has also made it clear that she does not want speculation around the case to affect her reputation.

Rakul Preet Singh says Income tax search was not pertaining to her

Rakul Preet Singh shared a detailed statement on Instagram on October 5, 2026 (Monday), saying that the reported Income Tax search was not related to her. She criticised what she described as sensationalised reporting without proper verification of facts.

The actor wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see that There’s a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let’s therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.”

She went on to deny any involvement in illegal foreign remittances, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of a production house. She also denied holding any benami property for anyone in India or abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

She further wrote, “I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle.”

Rakul urged publications that carried what she called false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. She concluded saying, “I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone’s reputation and livelihood.”

Income Tax searches 12 locations reportedly linked to Rakul Preet Singh and others

This controversy comes after the Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations in Mumbai on September 28, 2026 (Monday). The searches were reported to be connected to people and entities associated with actor Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnan, and Panorama Studios, with alleged overseas fund transactions linked to film projects reportedly under scrutiny.

Reports had mentioned Rakul Preet Singh’s name alongside the searches, which led to speculation about her possible connection to the investigation. However, authorities have not publicly disclosed any statement on this.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to play Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana: Part 1, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. She was recently seen in the comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do with Ayushmann Khurrana. For now, the actor has firmly denied the allegations connecting her personally to the reported financial irregularities.