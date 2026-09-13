Ram Gopal Varma confirms collaboration with Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri: ‘Love dish full of gangster curry’

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are coming together for a new project. The filmmaker teased their collaboration with an interesting post on social media.

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Ram Gopal Varma announces film with Mohit Suri (PC: Twitter)

Something interesting is brewing between two filmmakers who have explored very different sides of Hindi cinema. Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that he is working with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri on his next project. The filmmaker dropped the update on September 13, 2026 (Sunday) sharing a selfie with Suri and leaving fans curious about what the two are planning. Ram Gopal Varma’s Varma’s post did not come with the usual announcement-style details. Instead, he chose his own way of teasing the project, describing it as a combination of love and gangster drama. He also promised that more information about the film would be revealed soon.

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri tease new film collaboration

Sharing the picture with Mohit Suri, RGV wrote on X, “Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON”. The unusual announcement has naturally got people wondering about the story, cast, and scale of the project. For now, neither filmmaker has revealed the complete details publicly.

Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026

The collaboration is particularly interesting because Varma has long been associated with gangster and crime stories, while Suri is known for films that combine intense relationships, music, and drama. His recent Saiyaara (2025), starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became a major box-office success and was followed by confirmation of another collaboration between the director and the same team.

What we know about Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri’s upcoming project

The new collaboration is expected to be a two-hero gangster film, with Ram Gopal Varma having written the script and Mohit Suri set to direct. A source told Pinkvilla, “Mohit really loved the script and felt that it was something he wanted to take forward as a director. The story has the kind of gangster world and characters that allow him to explore a different space.” Source further shared, “Mohit wants two big names to headline the film. Both characters are equally important to the story, so the idea is to cast two top stars who can bring the required intensity to the roles. Discussions around the casting will happen in the coming months.”

The report also states that Yash Raj Films will produce the project. However, these details have not yet been announced by the filmmakers in their social media post. The reported combination brings together Varma’s experience with the gangster genre and Suri’s strength in emotional storytelling. It could make for an unusual mix, particularly if the film balances crime, romance, and music.

For now, fans will have to wait for the filmmakers to reveal the cast and other details.